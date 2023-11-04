Warcraft Rumble Season 1 starts today, features Sylvanas – Destructoid

Even though Warcraft Rumble just released today, or yesterday for some regions, its first Season is already under way. The first season focuses on a new playable leader, Sylvanas Windrunner. Players will be able to add Sylvanas to their collection of Leaders via the Guild Warchest, PvP, or via the store. She will also be added to the G.R.I.D. at the start of Season 2.

Sylvanas seems like a pretty interesting Leader, having played Warcraft Rumble just a little bit. Here are her base abilities and talents:

Abilities

Bowshot: Baseline attack is a ranged, single target, physical damage.

Baseline attack is a ranged, single target, physical damage. Haunt: On death, Sylvanas summons a Banshee unit which operates just like a normal Banshee.

On death, Sylvanas summons a Banshee unit which operates just like a normal Banshee. Leader Ability: Windrunner Warchief (Passive): Horde and Undead minis near Sylvanas gain a movement speed boost.

Talents

Black Arrow : Pierce through enemies in a line, dealing Elemental damage.

: Pierce through enemies in a line, dealing Elemental damage. Banshee’s Wail: Scream on Death, Stunning nearby enemies for 3 seconds.

Scream on Death, Stunning nearby enemies for 3 seconds. Forsaken Fury: Horde and Undead near Sylvanas gain Fury.

Blizzard seems pretty invested in Warcraft Rumble, and honestly, from what I’ve played, it’s pretty fun. It’s cool to see it launching with a new season…I’m excited to see what other Leaders we’ll see in the future.