Verónica Melesse Vergara, Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Introducing the Knox News 40 Under 40 class of 2023 Knox News is proud to reveal the 40 Under 40 class of 2023, presented by the Lincoln Memorial University School of Business.

Verónica G. Melesse Vergara, 37, Group Leader, System Acceptance & User Environment, Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Verónica Melesse Vergara leads a team that ensures the world’s fastest supercomputers are ready for groundbreaking research. When systems like Summit and Frontier, the fifth and first fastest in the world, are delivered to Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Vergara uploads user software and runs tests to troubleshoot problems. She communicates with scientists to help with any issues they encounter. It’s a job that brings new problems to solve every day. That’s what she loves about it.

When you reflect on your career so far, which achievement stands out most?

Being part of the team that deployed Summit at ORNL, which debuted as the fastest supercomputer in the world in 2018. I led acceptance testing for Summit, my first large-scale project role, leading a team of more than 25 technical and research professionals with different areas of expertise from across the organization.

The science that the Summit supercomputer has enabled since then, including serving as a scientific instrument to screen thousands of drug compounds during the COVID-19 pandemic to assist experimentalists, amazes me every day.

What is the greatest professional obstacle you’ve had to overcome and how did you overcome it?

As a Latina working in high performance computing, I am often one of the few women and few people of color in many teams, which can sometimes allow impostor syndrome to creep in. Leaning on mentors and allies has helped tremendously to overcome that feeling. Over time, I have also learned to remind myself that if I am in a team, I am there to contribute, and to do that, I have to voice my perspective rather than worry about stereotypes and perceptions.

What will you focus on in 2024?

Mentoring – both to serve as a mentor but also encouraging my group members and others in the organization to mentor. In my opinion, mentoring is one of the best ways to broaden participation in our field and as a bonus helps us develop new skills.

What is your biggest professional dream?

Contributing to the next big leap in computing. Now that the exascale computing era is here with the launch of Frontier, our latest supercomputer, I am excited to see what comes next and would love to contribute to shaping that future.

What mistake did you learn the most from?

Not speaking up. I often worried about how something would be received or wanted to double- and triple-check something before bringing up an idea in a discussion. Over time, I realized that it is OK to make mistakes and to ask questions, even those you may think are silly. Most of the time there is someone else sitting around that same table wondering the exact same thing.

What motivates you?

Finding the solution to a problem – that ‘aha!’ moment that hits when you find and fix a bug in your code or when you solve an issue for one of the many scientists running on Summit and Frontier is what motivates me.

What is the most overrated piece of business advice you’ve heard?

“Always say yes” – while saying “yes” can help open some opportunities, it can also become a slippery slope. It is OK to be strategic about which opportunities to pursue and take time to consider if they align with your goals before committing.

What trait do you most want in a co-worker?

Integrity, which results in honest, open communication between teams and helps build trust.

What about Knoxville would you like to improve?

In the relatively short time that I’ve lived in Knoxville, I have seen a lot of change already. One thing I would love to see is for the city to have a light-rail system connecting North/East/West/South Knoxville with Oak Ridge. Particularly, with the rapid population growth, having better public transportation would make a big impact on traffic as well as reduce carbon emissions.

What don’t people know about you?

Growing up I wanted to be a veterinarian – and although my career path took me elsewhere, I try to find other ways to contribute to animal welfare and conservation efforts.

Family: Husband Michael Melesse Vergara; family doggos Ziggy and Zoe

Husband Michael Melesse Vergara; family doggos Ziggy and Zoe Years worked at current company: 9

9 Degrees and certifications: Bachelor’s in mathematics/physics from Reed College; master’s in computational science from Florida State University; in progress Ph.D. in data science and engineering from University of Tennessee at Knoxville

Bachelor’s in mathematics/physics from Reed College; master’s in computational science from Florida State University; in progress Ph.D. in data science and engineering from University of Tennessee at Knoxville Community involvement: ACM SIGHPC meetings coordinator; IEEE Computer Society TCHPC Early Career Researchers Award for Excellence in HPC co-chair; Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) member; IEEE Computer Society member; Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Hispanic and Latino Organization for Leadership and Awareness (HOLA) member and former professional development officer; Women in HPC Latin America Chapter co-chair; Previously: Humane Society of the TN Valley volunteer; gSTEM mentor; Hour of Code mentor

This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.

-Daniel Dassow