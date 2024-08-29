U.S. Navy, Shield AI partnering on aerial target project

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Navy photo PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland. The U.S. Navy’s Strike Planning and Execution program (PMA-281) and Aerial Targets program (PMA-208) have partnered with Shield AI to incorporate autonomous and artificial intelligence (AI) software into the BQM-177A subsonic aerial target, Naval Air Systems Command announced in a statement.

Shield AI won a contract Aug. 16 under an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreement through the Naval Aviation Systems Consortium (NASC). The partnership aims to integrate Shield AI’s Hivemind AI pilot software into the BQM-177A, creating a prototype test bed that will enhance the Navy’s capabilities in autonomous systems, the statement reads.

The initiative seeks to refine AI algorithms through real-world feedback, allowing for continuous updates and improvements. A technical demonstration is scheduled for late 2025, according to the Navy. The BQM-177A is currently used to replicate modern subsonic anti-ship cruise missile threats for fleet training, and the integration of this software is intended to advance the Navy’s operational readiness in autonomous aviation.