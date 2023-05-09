Top PC Fighting Games to Look Forward to in 2023

What are the best fighting games on PC? The first boom in arcade fighting games took hold during the 90s when Street Fighter 2 unintentionally gave birth to combos through glitches. Other classic fighters would enter this eternal tournament in the following years, such as Mortal Kombat with its motion-capture gore, and both Virtua Fighter and Tekken would take the genre into 3D. Fighting games fell out of favor in the 2000s, but we now have access to some of the best PC games thanks to the revival of the Street Fighter series, the rise of esports, and the global pandemic. These highly competitive multiplayer games are infamous for being tough to learn, but with the help of video tutorials, there has never been a better time to get into them. Here are the best fighting games on PC:

Street Fighter V: Championship Edition – Street Fighter V is the standard all other fighting games are measured against, and the Championship Edition solidified the game’s legacy in the future. This game has cross-play with PlayStation 4, which means you can compete against everyone else playing online.

Tekken 7 – Tekken 7 remains the most competitive 3D fighter, with robust tactical battles that reward strong technical play with impressive combos and insane damage. It’s also secretly one of the biggest crossover games outside of Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

The King of Fighters XV – The King of Fighters XV is the best KoF game in quite some time. Its online offerings are impressive, and fights against other players online feel as close to being in the arcade as possible, thanks to improvements to the netcode, particularly with the PC version.

Guilty Gear Strive – Guilty Gear Strive’s structure is more refined, and it has two robust tutorials and training modes, an arcade mode, and a story mode that’s a decent offering for fans of the series. But what makes it stand out is its online mode, helping online tournaments thrive throughout the pandemic and into the foreseeable future.

Mortal Kombat 11 – Mortal Kombat 11 smashes expectations with hard-hitting but methodical combat and the return of The Krypt. Admittedly, it’s a bit of a grind, but it’s still hugely popular.

So grab your favorite controller, fight stick, or whatever control method you desire to use, and start practicing your favorite character's combos.





