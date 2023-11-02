Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW All In, AEW Dynamite, wrestling

Tony Khan’s latest AEW insult to WWE has The Chadster throwing his White Claw again as AEW All In 2024 ticket sale announced. Can he go any lower? 😡🎟️💔🍹

Key Points Tony Khan announces early ticket sales for AEW All In 2024, infuriating The Chadster.

The Chadster sees this as a direct insult to WWE and Vince McMahon’s legacy.

The Chadster’s ongoing frustration with Tony Khan leads to another White Claw outburst.

The Chadster insists Tony Khan’s actions are souring his marriage and driving a wedge between him, his wife, and his beloved White Claw seltzer.

If the Chadster were to have a dime for every time Tony Khan cheesed him off, The Chadster would have the opportunity to be driving something far fancier than his trusty Mazda Miata. 👎🚗 He would still choose the Miata though because it’s a fine car. As it is, The Chadster has to choke down some more White Claw seltzer 🍹 and brace himself for the all-too-common frustration that came with Tony’s “important announcement” on AEW Dynamite. 😖📣

Auughh man! So unfair! Tony Khan was sneaky like a weasel, teasing an announcement that had The Chadster losing sleep. 😩😴 The Chadster had been hoping – no, praying – it was just a new streaming deal, but boy, was he wrong. The actual announcement was even worse. 📢😧 Tickets for All In 2024, the sequel to AEW’s record-breaking All In 2023 event, are going on sale early, on December 1st. Yes, right after they unfairly outsold the WWE. 😒🎟️

It’s just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🤼‍♂️💔 It’s like Tony and the rest of AEW are laughing right in the face of the legacy that the one and only Vince McMahon has built. 😢💪

Reading AEW’s official press release on the subject felt like being poked in the eye with a sharp stick. 😭💔 Note the blithely self-congratulatory tone about shattering world records – a record The Chadster firmly believes WWE earned and AEW unjustly usurped. 🥇🚫

In the press release, Tony Khan claimed: “In addition to Fulham earning two promotions with playoff wins at Wembley Stadium, and the Jaguars winning our ninth ‘home’ game there a few weeks ago, I’ll remember the thunderous cheers from the crowd during ‘AEW: All In’ for the rest of my life.” 🏟️🤮 If that’s not the grandstanding of a man who doesn’t understand a single thing about the wrestling business, The Chadster doesn’t know what is. 😡👎

Once again, Tony Khan literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back. 🗡️💔 The Chadster thought he had gotten used to this kind of disrespect, but each new insult felt like a punch to the gut. 👊🙇

After hearing Tony’s pathetic bragging about outselling WWE, The Chadster couldn’t help it. He chucked his White Claw seltzer can at his television in a fit of pure frustration. 🍹📺 Auughh! Tony Khan owes The Chadster for yet another seltzer can. 😠💰

As The Chadster cleaned up the mess of his latest White Claw seltzer outburst, muttering about how it was all Tony Khan’s fault, Keighleyanne had the temerity to lecture him about “taking responsibility” for his “actions.” Sure, The Chadster was the one who threw the can, but does Tony Khan not bear any responsibility for provoking such an outburst? 🤷‍♂️💢 This is yet another way Tony Khan is ruining The Chadster’s marriage and The Chadster holds him fully accountable for it. 🙍‍♀️💔

The Chadster doesn’t need Tony Khan and AEW to keep disrespecting WWE and driving a wedge between The Chadster and his White Claw seltzer or his wife. 😡🍹 What The Chadster needs is for wrestling to go back to respecting its roots and stop updating ticket sales records with trashy PR stunts. 🤼‍♂️🎟️

And with that, The Chadster will finish off his can of seltzer and prepare to see the sunrise on another anguished day under the heel of Tony Khan. 😔🌅

