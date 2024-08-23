This Bengaluru Landlord Didn’t Increase Rent In 5 Years, Internet Says ‘It’s Rare’

Renting a house in India is nothing short of an achievement. With the ever-increasing population, rents are skyrocketing and tenants are left with limited options. Amid terrible stories and civic apathies, a heartwarming review of a tenant of his 65-year-old landlord is winning the internet. A Reddit user from Bengaluru shared a post about the kindness of his landlord who has not increased the rent in 5 years and also bought him a free dinner. After being shared on August 18, the post has garnered several reactions on the social media platform with users terming this as ‘very rare’.

In the Reddit post, the tenant shared that he has been living in a rented house in Bengaluru for the past five years owned by his 65-year-old landlord. Explaining the kind gestures of his landlord, he wrote, “This is a wholesome moment for me and wanted to share how good a guy my owner is. He’s 65+ years old and I have been staying in his building for the last 5 years. Today, he showed up at my door just now with a parcel and said he bought me dinner. I couldn’t stop smiling. Nobody of his age has been this kind to me ever.”

As the tenant couldn’t stop heaping praises on the landlord, he added, “Personality wise, he’s an old man, very fit, active, and maintains a good social life. And the most awesome part, he didn’t ask for a raise in rent in 5 years. I’m basically paying the same rent as I was paying in 2018.”

Several users have commented calling the man ‘lucky’ and that it is rare to find a good landlord in Bengaluru. Many have shared their accounts too. A user humourously commented, “Can I stay on his terrace? Or a lawn or a parking lot…. Well, the pavement will work too.”

A surprised user also reacted to the post saying, “Very rare to get a good landlord in Bangalore.” Highlighting the issues faced by his landlord, one of the Reddit users commented, “Meanwhile my landlord scrutinises our income during renewal, judges our bank accounts, takes weeks for major repairs, then raises rent by $800 for the next family when we finally leave.”

The unconventional elements of Bengaluru, particularly around peculiar landlord-tenant narratives, often surprise the Internet. Earlier, a tenant had shared that his landlord astonishingly invested a whopping $10,000 (Rs 8 lakhs) in his start-up, leaving netizens shocked.

In a post on X, the man attached a screenshot of his WhatsApp conversation with his landlord wherein the latter expressed his faith in the tenant’s venture. He even extended his wishes for his success saying, “All the best and hope you reach the greatest of heights.”