These Famous Internet Celebrities All Represent Texas

Texas has many celebrities; movie stars, musicial legends, famous athletes, etc. But amongst those celebrities are ones that became famous thanks to the Internet. And Texas is full of stars that became famous thanks to the power of social media & the Internet.

Which internet celebrities are from Texas?

Believe it or not, there are actually a ton of them that were either born in Texas, or currently live there. For example, Chef Joshua Weissman, the YouTuber with over 8 million subscribers that has gained a huge following taking fast food items and making his own homemade versions. Josh was born in Los Angeles, California, but he currently lives in Austin, Texas (as he’s made it clear in countless videos of his).

Another piece of Internet history is the company, Rooster Teeth. If you remember watched Red vs Blue on the early days of the internet; you might be surprised to know that the company was based out of Austin, Texas.

Even tv celebrities that currently live in Texas have become internet stars like Joe Rogan; who currently lives by Lake Austin & his his own comedy club in Austin called the Comedy Mothership.

But what about people who truly gained a following from being on the internet? Oh we’ve seen plenty of celebrities make it on YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, or podcasts that have all represented Texas. Some have even become stars in the mainstream like Pentatonix or Lisa Koshy who have tons of awards to their names.

But they’re certainly not the only ones…

These 15 Famous Internet Celebrities All Represent Texas Since the Internet has been around, there have always been internet celebrities. Some get famous with their musical talents while others become well known by being extremely funny. Others become famous just because they’re interesting. Here are 15 internet celebrities that were all born in Texas. Gallery Credit: Daniel Paulus

