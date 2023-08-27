The Mural in ‘Ahsoka’ Means More Than You Think

The Big Picture Ahsoka explores the planet Lothal in live-action, featuring a mural painted by Sabine in Star Wars Rebels as a tribute to their found family and their sacrifices in the battle against the Empire.

The mural showcases the main characters from Rebels, including Hera Syndulla, Kanan Jarrus, Zeb Orrelios, Sabine Wren, Chopper, and Ezra Bridger, highlighting their connections and the losses they have experienced.

The inclusion of loth-wolves in the mural represents their contributions, their connection to Ezra, and their ties to Lothal. The Spectres have gone their separate ways, but they are now on a mission to reunite and save Ezra and defeat their enemies.





Ahsoka sees us return to a common location from Star Wars: Rebels that we hadn’t yet seen in live-action, the planet Lothal. As we catch up with Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) planetside we see a ceremony taking place to honor Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), the main character of Rebels, in front of a mural featuring a few characters. There are five people, a loth-cat, and a droid standing between two large wolf-like figures. Some characters are already familiar from Ahsoka like Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Sabine herself, or her loth-cat. But some may be unfamiliar to new viewers. The mural actually comes directly from Rebels and was painted by Sabine.





What Is the Mural in Lothal?

The mural was painted at the end of Star Wars: Rebels by Sabine (Tiya Sircar) after the Battle of Lothal and shows the Spectres, her crew, her family. It’s a tribute to their crew and their sacrifices in the battle as well as a tribute to the two Loth-wolves who helped to drive the Empire out. The mural serves as a sort of memorial since a few different people depicted in it had died or gone missing. It’s a reflection of the family they formed throughout the Rebellion, even if that family is no longer whole and together.

Who Is in the Mural in ‘Ahsoka’?

The main focus of the mural is obviously the people in the middle. They were the crew of the Ghost, became the Spectres, but the whole time they were a ragtag found family. The green Twylek Hera Syndulla (Vanessa Marshall). She was the pilot of the Ghost, a leader, and often a voice of reason. It makes total sense she’d become a General. Even before we met her in Rebels she’d already been working with the growing embers of the movement. Beside her is Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr), a human Jedi (or almost Jedi). He and Hera are romantically involved. After he’d escaped the worst effects of Order 66 he’d put his Jedi life behind him but when Ezra joins the crew he takes it upon himself to teach him the ways of the Force.

Next to him is the massive Lasat, Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios (Steve Blum). Lasats are basically a massive cat-monkey species that were particularly devastated by the Empire. He’s hotheaded, cocky, and fiercely loyal. Below Zeb is Sabine Wren. She’s decked out in her customized Mandalorian armor and rocking one of her signature bright hairstyles. Sabine is a rebel in every sense of the word. In the left corner, there’s the droid Chopper (Dave Filoni). He’s extremely loyal to the rebels but also a giant troublemaker. And in the middle is Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray). The boy who saved them all. Although he starts out as an annoying brat, he eventually grows into a capable young man and Jedi. He learns from everyone on the crew how to be a compassionate person, a warrior, and a leader and ultimately sacrifices himself to send Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelson) into deep space and end the Battle of Lothal.

The mural is for all of them. It’s a portrait of their family, the ones they’ve lost and the ones who can’t be together anymore. But it’s clearly centered on Ezra and the connections he was able to make in spite of everything the Empire and Lothal itself had taken from him.

What’s With the Wolves?

Like loth-cats, loth-wolves are native to Lothal. But unlike loth-cats, they’re massive and Force-sensitive. Over the course of Rebels, Ezra and his Jedi master Kanan made a number of allies both humanoid and animal, quite a few with Force-sensitivity. And in the final battle to free Lothal from the Empire Ezra called on the white and gray loth-wolves to aid them in their fight. They’re included here as a reflection of their contributions, their connection to Ezra, and Lothal as a whole.

Where Are the People in the Mural Now?

So where are all these people now? That seems to be what Ahsoka is concerned with showing us. Sabine has been living on Lothal the past few years after leaving behind her apprentice training with Ahsoka. She’s still trying to find a way to get Ezra back and with Ahsoka’s help she’s finally gotten a lead. Hera has remained a part of the Rebels, still acting as a general even after the conflict has ended. Ezra is still in the void of space with Thrawn unaware of his friends attempts to save him. Kanan died before the end of the series. Zeb went back to his home with the Empire agent-turned Rebel Kallus (David Oyelowo) but made an appearance in The Mandalorian and will likely show up again in Ahsoka. And Chopper is still working ever-faithfully with Hera.

For now, the Spectres have all gone their separate ways. But now they’re on a mission to save Ezra and get to Thrawn before some wannabe Siths can beat them. And given how much this found family loves each other it’s only a matter of time before the surviving members find their way back to each other. Ahsoka has shown us this mural a few times, even going so far as to recreate the final scene of Rebels in Episode 2 to show the firm connection between these two shows.

In Rebels the mural felt like a memorial, a tribute to a family that no longer exists and the pieces missing from it. Like it was something to be left behind with that show. But it’s been brought back into the light, given new relevance, and new meaning. It’s a family portrait now. A symbol of everything they did and a reminder that they aren’t just trying to get Ezra back but to make this family whole again.