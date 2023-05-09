The Latest MCU Opinion States that Chris Pratt Must Save Paul Rudd’s Marvel Reputation

Images via Marvel Studios

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Despite being both former cast members of Parks & Recreation who transformed their images and bodies to play Marvel superheroes, Chris Pratt and Paul Rudd have had different journeys in terms of internet appreciation. For a long time, Pratt has been a favorite subject of Twitter criticism, while Rudd is periodically praised for his ability to remain ageless.

However, due to the underwhelming reception of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the success of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it seems that the duo have switched places in terms of fan approval. Against all odds, fans now seem to believe that a team-up with Pratt is necessary to restore Rudd’s reputation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the disappointment of Ant-Man 3.

As one viral tweet from @KeiziTV states, “Now that Peter Quill is on earth [sic]… give me a large scale heist movie with these two working together.”

As those who’ve seen Guardians 3 know, the legendary Star-Lord has left space to return to his hometown, making it entirely possible for Quill and Scott to become friends and work together on an epic heist for the greater good.

While it would likely be a brilliant crossover with Pratt and Rudd showcasing great comedic chemistry, it’s ironic that fans are now clamoring for Pratt to sprinkle some of his box office-breaking magic on previous perfect record-holder Rudd.

If a movie called Star-Lord and Ant-Man in the Heistmania of Madness can’t happen, fans hope to see the two superheroes share the screen in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.