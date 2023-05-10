The Horizon Forbidden West Franchise Surpasses 32 Million Units as 8 Million Copies of the Game are Sold

According to Guerrilla Games, Horizon Forbidden West has sold 8.4 million units so far and the franchise overall has sold 32.7 million.

Jan-Bart van Beek, the studio director and studio art and animation director, said in a PlayStation Blog post: “Millions more around the world have discovered Horizon thanks to PlayStation’s subscription services and initiatives, including PlayStation Plus, and Play at Home.”

The studio has also confirmed that they are developing a third main game in the Horizon series and an online game. Horizon: Call of the Mountain for PSVR 2 is the latest game in the franchise, and Horizon Forbidden West received the Burning Shores DLC last month.

Aloy is not only busy in the game world but also in other media, as an upcoming Horizon Netflix series is in the works from Umbrella Academy director Steve Blackman.

In IGN’s Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores review, it was stated: “The story is more concerned with developing character than it is working towards dealing with the imminent world-ending threat, and it’s Aloy at her most personal and believable yet. A couple of poor boss battles aside, it’s a great new chapter with enough creative new bells and whistles to keep fans more than happy.”

