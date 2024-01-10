The first Amazfit smart ring launches ahead of Samsung’s rumored Galaxy Ring

What you need to know

The new Amazfit Helio Smart Ring was announced at CES 2024 in Las Vegas.

The Helio Smart Ring is focused on improving athletic performance by analyzing physical and mental data.

The ring can be worn as a standalone wearable or in tandem with an Amazfit smartwatch for additional data points.

Amazfit plans to release the ring in spring 2024 for an unspecified price.

Smart rings haven’t exactly taken off aside from the Oura Ring, but that’s not stopping companies from releasing their own models to get a piece of the pie. So far, other smart rings have come from relatively unknown companies, and while Samsung has been rumored to have a Galaxy Ring in the works, Amazfit just joined the fray with the new Helio ring.

Announced at CES 2024, the Helio Ring is built using “skin-friendly” lightweight titanium with a chassis 2.6mm thick. With the built-in sensors, the ring is capable of monitoring your heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, and sleep. Amazfit says the ring will use this data to help analyze your performance and provide a Readiness score within the Zepp app.

Amazfit also notes that users can wear the ring in tandem with the company’s own smartwatches, like the T-Rex Ultra, which will allow the Zepp app to draw in data from both devices for a more comprehensive look at your metrics. However, if you don’t own an Amazfit app, you can still use the Helio Ring on its own.

(Image credit: Amazfit)

So far, it sounds not too unlike the Oura Ring, although Amazfit hasn’t revealed all the details about its upcoming smart ring, such as battery life. It will have 10ATM water resistance and the ability to track running, walking, cycling, and treadmill workout modes, although it’s not known if there will be any more than that. Amazfit also says it will be available in sizes 10 and 12, which seems fairly limiting.

What we do know is that the Helio Ring will be available in Spring 2024. We don’t know how much it will cost, but Amazfit smartwatches are known to be more affordable alternatives to the best Android smartwatches, so we wouldn’t be surprised if it undercuts the Oura Ring.