The CW Renews ‘Walker’ for Fourth Season

Great news for fans of the hit CW series, Walker. The network has officially renewed the rebooted Walker Texas Ranger for a fourth season, following its impressive ratings and status as the most-watched linear series among total viewers during its third season. With Nextar, the network’s new owners, aiming to increase profits, the decision to renew was likely an easy one. Season 4 will include 13 episodes, the lowest episodic count for the series so far, regardless, fans can expect more of the action-packed and engaging spectacle that has made the show such a success.





Walker which premiered on the network in January 2021 follows the story of Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki), a widowed father and Texas Ranger who returns to Austin after two years of undercover work to reconnect with his family, only to discover that there’s just as much work to be done at home. Despite receiving a tepid critical reception, Walker proved to be a rating hit for CW from the inaugural season breaking and setting records set by shows such as The Flash.

“I’m so excited and grateful to continue the ‘Walker’ legacy for another season alongside our partners at CBS Studios and The CW,” said series star Padalecki who also doubles as an executive producer. “We can’t wait to make Season 4 bigger and better than ever and to lasso even more fans into the ‘Walker’ family. Let’s ride!” Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment for The CW also released a statement on the renewal saying;

“Over the past three seasons, ‘Walker’ has become the top performing series on The CW with a passionate fanbase and a fantastic cast and creative team led by Jared Padalecki, who has now been a leading man on the network for over twenty years. As we build a great big new future for The CW, we are thrilled to be staying in business with our partners at CBS Studios, and we cannot wait to have ‘Walker’ back on the schedule.”

Walker is CW’s First Scripted Series To Score A Renewal Under New Leadership

The abbreviated episodic count for the upcoming Season 4 is a part of Nextar’s cost-cutting strategy. The CW’s new owners have revealed their intent to focus on lower-cost scripted programming in order to boost profits. This new strategy will see the CW make fewer scripted shows with a focus on ones that cater to a broader demographic other than just young adults, which Walker fits into.

