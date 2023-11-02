Google’s second-generation smartwatch brings a ton of features to users’ wrists as well as a unique, minimalist aesthetic. Keep the domed glass of your display safe from cracks and scratches with a protective case. We round up the best Google Pixel Watch 2 cases you can buy.

Buying the right The best Google Pixel Watch 2 case for your needs

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Google Pixel Watch 2 looks much like its predecessor, with a round case in a single size, a domed display, and incorporated band attachments. It’s sleek, lightweight, and very comfortable. It’s also susceptible to damage.

Some Google Pixel Watch cases technically work on the new model, but the fit isn’t seamless. Still, many users have found it easiest to continue using an old case as there isn’t a huge selection of Pixel Watch 2 cases available. That’s fine for now, but we recommend purchasing a true Pixel Watch 2 case when you can, and we anticipate more companies releasing updated case designs in the coming weeks. For now, the options below offer durable protection.

The best Google Pixel Watch 2 cases

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro: The best rugged Google Pixel Watch 2 case

Whether you want to add mass to your device or massive protection, the Unicorn Beetle Pro has you covered. The unibody design delivers considerable bulk to the otherwise dainty Pixel Watch 2, giving the watch a much larger impression than its original decision. Made from durable, shock-absorbing material, the case offers military standard drop protection. Meanwhile, its raised bezel protects your display from accidental scrapes and scratches. The band is highly adjustable with a secure metal fastener, and precision cutouts let you maintain access to your digital crown and button. All in all, it’s a highly reliable and rugged watch case.

Hasdon 2-Pack: The best bumper-style Google Pixel Watch 2 case

For an option with a much smaller form factor, this bumper-style watch case from Hasdon is thin, lightweight, and easily snaps into place. Instead of altering your wearable’s design, Hudson’s cases mimic the Pixel Watch 2’s original curves. They also feature built-in screen protectors to keep your glass free from damage. The cases sell in packs of two for just $9.99 and are available in various colors, including grey, clear, silver, black, and blue.

Shenou 6-Pack: The best budget Google Pixel Watch 2 case

With a look and application very similar to the Hasdon options above, Shenou Pixel Watch 2 cases offer shoppers an even more budget-friendly option. Available in six packs, these cases snap into place and add polycarbonate protection to your device case and tempered glass screen protection with 9H hardness. They also come in multipacks in several colors, so you can protect your Pixel Watch 2 according to your own personal style. Completely backless, they won’t interrupt charging and add minimal weight to your wrist.

FAQs

Can you use Google Pixel Watch cases on the Pixel Watch 2? While Google Pixel Watch cases technically work on the Pixel Watch 2, they aren’t an exact fit. Specific cutouts are very slightly misaligned.