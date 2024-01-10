The Amazfit Helio Ring is a smart ring that competes against the Oura Ring

TL;DR Amazfit has launched the new Helio Ring smart ring during CES 2024.

In addition to tracking vitals such as heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep, and stress, the Helio Ring also focuses on recovery stats using Readiness scores.

Amazfit has not revealed the price of the Helio Ring, but some of the recovery features are tied to a subscription to the Zepp Aura AI rest and wellness service.

Samsung is widely expected to enter the smart ring space with the widely rumored Galaxy Ring. But while the company works on its product, others are beating it to market. Amazift has now entered the smart ring market with the new Helio Ring, going against the likes of the Oura Ring 3.

During CES 2024, Amazfit has announced the new Helio Ring. The ring is made of a titanium alloy and weighs less than 4g. It’s designed to be worn all day and can either complement your existing Amazfit smartwatches (and fuse your data across the two products in the Zepp app) or work independently of them. The ring features 10ATM water resistance, so you can wear it during all sorts of exercises.

Like other smart rings, the Helio Ring offers sleep tracking, athletic recovery stats, and other standard stats such as heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress. It also features a Readiness score that considers your sleep quality and physical exertion to tell you whether you should push your limits or take it easy.

A subscription is tied to a new Zepp Aura AI rest and wellness service, which plays ambient sounds while you sleep and adjusts the sounds depending on how your body reacts. Other features of the service include weekly and monthly fitness reports.

Amazfit has not shared pricing information for the Helio Ring, though it will be available in early Spring this year through the Amazfit website. Customers who buy the Amazfit Helio Ring in March will get a free three-month trial of the Zepp Aura rest and wellness service.