The 5 best HP printers for home, school and business in 2024

HP is one of the most trusted brands in the computing industry, including for laptops, desktop computers, and printers. If you go for an HP printer, you know you’re going to get top-tier quality and value for your money, whether you’re planning to buy a budget-friendly option or a premium model. While the primary purpose of all printers is the same — transferring digital text and images onto physical media — your life will become so much easier if you select the right one for your needs.
One of the main reasons for buying an HP printer is the HP Instant Ink program, which will make sure that you’re never going to run out of ink or toner. Certain HP printers come with a free subscription that, when activated, will send you a new cartridge when your ink or toner levels are low. When combined with helpful features such as an easy setup process, wireless connectivity, and all-in-one capabilities, owning a printer has never been this convenient. There’s an overwhelming number of models of HP printers though, so take a look at our recommendations to help you decide what to buy.
The best HP printers
HP Envy Inspire 7255e
Best all-around HP all-in-one printer
|Pros
|Cons
|Multipurpose all-in-one printer
|Just 3 months of HP Instant Ink
|Built-in photo tray
|Smart control panel
For an all-around all-in-one printer that will fit the needs for most people, you can’t go wrong with the HP Envy Inspire 7255e. You can print, copy, and scan documents, and you can also print photos in a variety of traditional and modern sizes using its built-in photo tray. The HP Envy Inspire 7255e accepts mobile and wireless printing, and it also offers options of automatic two-sided printing and borderless printing. Remote printing is possible through the HP Smart app, and operation is easy through its smart control panel.
|Specifications
|Free HP Instant Ink
|3 months
|Print speed (black/color)
|Up to 15 ppm / 10ppm
|Resolution (black/color)
|Up to 1200 x 1200 / 4800 x 1200
HP OfficeJet Pro 8025e
Best HP printer for business needs
|Pros
|Cons
|All-in-one printer with fax
|No two-sided printing and scanning
|Security features
|Fast printing speed
For your home office or your business, the HP OfficeJet Pro 8025e will be able to meet your needs as an all-in-one printer that’s capable of fast color print, copy, scan, fax, two-sided prints, and mobile or wireless printing through the HP Smart app. The printer will have no trouble printing forms, reports, brochures, and presentations in full color. It comes with a color touchscreen and security features that will help maintain the privacy of your business information, but there’s no option for automatic two-sided printing and scanning.
|Specifications
|Free HP Instant Ink
|6 months
|Print speed (black/color)
|Up to 20 ppm / 10 ppm
|Resolution (black/color)
|Up to 1200 x 1200 / 4800 x 1200
HP DeskJet 2723e
Best HP printer for your home
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable all-in-one printer
|No screen
|Mobile or wireless printing
|Slow print speed
|Just 3 months of HP Instant Ink
The HP DeskJet 2723e is an affordable all-in-one printer that’s enough for most homes, for the occasional printing of documents and your kids’ schoolwork. It offers print, copy, and scan functions with mobile or wireless printing through the HP Smart app. However, the printer doesn’t come with a touchscreen, so you’ll have to rely on the device where you’re printing from to keep track of the process.
|Specifications
|Free HP Instant Ink
|3 months
|Print speed (black/color)
|Up to 7 ppm / 5 ppm
|Resolution (black/color)
|Up to 1200 x 1200 / 4800 x 1200
HP Smart Tank 5000
Best HP printer that doesn’t use cartridges
|Pros
|Cons
|Doesn’t use cartridges
|Pouring ink from bottles may get messy
|Comes with up to tow years’ worth of ink
|All-in-one printer
If you don’t like having to swap cartridges every few months, you should check out the HP Smart Tank 5000. Instead of cartridges or toners, this printer uses refillable tanks where you’ll directly pour ink from bottles — and it comes with enough to last up to two years. The HP Smart Tank 5000 is capable of printing, scanning, and copying, along with wireless printing. You’ll be able to easily manage printing tasks with its smart buttons, and it’s equipped with low-on-ink sensors to alert you if the tanks need refilling.
|Specifications
|Free HP Instant Ink
|None
|Print speed (black/color)
|Up to 10 ppm / 5 ppm
|Resolution (black/color)
|Up to 1200 x 1200 / 4800 x 1200
HP Sprocket 200
Best portable HP printer
|Pros
|Cons
|Portable printer
|Limited print size
|Print directly from mobile devices
|Customize photos through HP Sprocket app
If you love printing photos and you want to be able to do so anywhere, the HP Sprocket 200 will be perfect for you. You can connect using Bluetooth to print directly from your smartphone or tablet on this printer, which is very portable as it’s just about the size of a mobile phone. The HP Sprocket 200 can print photos and stickers at a size of 2 inches by 3 inches, and you can customize them using the HP Sprocket app.
|Specifications
|Free HP Instant Ink
|None
|Print speed
|40 seconds per print
|Resolution
|313 x 400
How we chose these HP printers
HP is known as a reliable brand, so durability won’t be a problem for any of its printers. It’s all a matter of deciding the features that you need from your HP printer, based on your planned usage. There are lots of differences between using a printer at home, for school, or for a business, or if you need a printer that will be able to handle all of these applications. You wouldn’t want to spend too little on a printer that won’t meet your needs, or too much on a printer with features that you won’t use.
Ease of use
HP printers are generally easy to set up and use, as you’ll be guided through every step of the process. In addition to working with any operating system of your computer or laptop, some printers can work with multiple types of devices. All-in-one printers are also simple enough for anyone to understand, no matter what function you’re trying to access. If your printer comes with a touchscreen, using it becomes even easier.
Compatible platforms
While printers are traditionally connected to a computer or laptop using a USB cable, the technology in HP printers have increased the number of platforms that are compatible with them. You can use Bluetooth to send documents to the printer from a smartphone or tablet, or use the printers’ wireless capabilities to print from any device on the same network. You can also use the HP Smart app to print, scan, and copy documents from your smartphone.
Price
Last but not least, we considered the price of these HP printers as we’re always seeking the best value for your hard-earned money. There are more expensive models that are available, but there’s no sense to splurge on an HP printer that’s designed for enterprises and that most people wouldn’t be able to maximize.
