The 5 best HP printers for home, school and business in 2024

HP is one of the most trusted brands in the computing industry, including for laptops, desktop computers, and printers. If you go for an HP printer, you know you’re going to get top-tier quality and value for your money, whether you’re planning to buy a budget-friendly option or a premium model. While the primary purpose of all printers is the same — transferring digital text and images onto physical media — your life will become so much easier if you select the right one for your needs.

One of the main reasons for buying an HP printer is the HP Instant Ink program, which will make sure that you’re never going to run out of ink or toner. Certain HP printers come with a free subscription that, when activated, will send you a new cartridge when your ink or toner levels are low. When combined with helpful features such as an easy setup process, wireless connectivity, and all-in-one capabilities, owning a printer has never been this convenient. There’s an overwhelming number of models of HP printers though, so take a look at our recommendations to help you decide what to buy.

The best HP printers

Best all-around HP all-in-one printer

Pros Cons Multipurpose all-in-one printer Just 3 months of HP Instant Ink Built-in photo tray Smart control panel

For an all-around all-in-one printer that will fit the needs for most people, you can’t go wrong with the HP Envy Inspire 7255e. You can print, copy, and scan documents, and you can also print photos in a variety of traditional and modern sizes using its built-in photo tray. The HP Envy Inspire 7255e accepts mobile and wireless printing, and it also offers options of automatic two-sided printing and borderless printing. Remote printing is possible through the HP Smart app, and operation is easy through its smart control panel.

Specifications Free HP Instant Ink 3 months Print speed (black/color) Up to 15 ppm / 10ppm Resolution (black/color) Up to 1200 x 1200 / 4800 x 1200

HP OfficeJet Pro 8025e

Best HP printer for business needs

Pros Cons All-in-one printer with fax No two-sided printing and scanning Security features Fast printing speed

For your home office or your business, the HP OfficeJet Pro 8025e will be able to meet your needs as an all-in-one printer that’s capable of fast color print, copy, scan, fax, two-sided prints, and mobile or wireless printing through the HP Smart app. The printer will have no trouble printing forms, reports, brochures, and presentations in full color. It comes with a color touchscreen and security features that will help maintain the privacy of your business information, but there’s no option for automatic two-sided printing and scanning.

Specifications Free HP Instant Ink 6 months Print speed (black/color) Up to 20 ppm / 10 ppm Resolution (black/color) Up to 1200 x 1200 / 4800 x 1200

HP DeskJet 2723e

Best HP printer for your home

Pros Cons Affordable all-in-one printer No screen Mobile or wireless printing Slow print speed Just 3 months of HP Instant Ink

The HP DeskJet 2723e is an affordable all-in-one printer that’s enough for most homes, for the occasional printing of documents and your kids’ schoolwork. It offers print, copy, and scan functions with mobile or wireless printing through the HP Smart app. However, the printer doesn’t come with a touchscreen, so you’ll have to rely on the device where you’re printing from to keep track of the process.

Specifications Free HP Instant Ink 3 months Print speed (black/color) Up to 7 ppm / 5 ppm Resolution (black/color) Up to 1200 x 1200 / 4800 x 1200

HP Smart Tank 5000

Best HP printer that doesn’t use cartridges

Pros Cons Doesn’t use cartridges Pouring ink from bottles may get messy Comes with up to tow years’ worth of ink All-in-one printer

If you don’t like having to swap cartridges every few months, you should check out the HP Smart Tank 5000. Instead of cartridges or toners, this printer uses refillable tanks where you’ll directly pour ink from bottles — and it comes with enough to last up to two years. The HP Smart Tank 5000 is capable of printing, scanning, and copying, along with wireless printing. You’ll be able to easily manage printing tasks with its smart buttons, and it’s equipped with low-on-ink sensors to alert you if the tanks need refilling.

Specifications Free HP Instant Ink None Print speed (black/color) Up to 10 ppm / 5 ppm Resolution (black/color) Up to 1200 x 1200 / 4800 x 1200

HP Sprocket 200

Best portable HP printer

Pros Cons Portable printer Limited print size Print directly from mobile devices Customize photos through HP Sprocket app

If you love printing photos and you want to be able to do so anywhere, the HP Sprocket 200 will be perfect for you. You can connect using Bluetooth to print directly from your smartphone or tablet on this printer, which is very portable as it’s just about the size of a mobile phone. The HP Sprocket 200 can print photos and stickers at a size of 2 inches by 3 inches, and you can customize them using the HP Sprocket app.

Specifications Free HP Instant Ink None Print speed 40 seconds per print Resolution 313 x 400

HP is known as a reliable brand, so durability won’t be a problem for any of its printers. It’s all a matter of deciding the features that you need from your HP printer, based on your planned usage. There are lots of differences between using a printer at home, for school, or for a business, or if you need a printer that will be able to handle all of these applications. You wouldn’t want to spend too little on a printer that won’t meet your needs, or too much on a printer with features that you won’t use.

Ease of use

HP printers are generally easy to set up and use, as you’ll be guided through every step of the process. In addition to working with any operating system of your computer or laptop, some printers can work with multiple types of devices. All-in-one printers are also simple enough for anyone to understand, no matter what function you’re trying to access. If your printer comes with a touchscreen, using it becomes even easier.

Compatible platforms

While printers are traditionally connected to a computer or laptop using a USB cable, the technology in HP printers have increased the number of platforms that are compatible with them. You can use Bluetooth to send documents to the printer from a smartphone or tablet, or use the printers’ wireless capabilities to print from any device on the same network. You can also use the HP Smart app to print, scan, and copy documents from your smartphone.

Price

Last but not least, we considered the price of these HP printers as we’re always seeking the best value for your hard-earned money. There are more expensive models that are available, but there’s no sense to splurge on an HP printer that’s designed for enterprises and that most people wouldn’t be able to maximize.

