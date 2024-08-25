Telegram messaging app CEO Durov arrested in France, French media say

DUBAI: Spotify’s launch this summer of a new Saudi Arabia-focused campaign “Tarab” aims to celebrate Khaleeji music “which is so intrinsic to the Saudi culture and holds a special place in the hearts of many locals.”

This is according to Rhea Chedid, editorial lead for the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia at Spotify, who spoke to Arab News recently.

“While the word ‘Tarab’ has no direct translation in English, the closest meaning that can be given to the word is its connection to a trance-like state of ecstasy or deep emotional response that listeners have to music,” she said.

The campaign, which was launched in June, is running across various media channels including outdoor, TV and digital platforms. The campaign has also partnered with influencers to further engage audiences.

Spotify’s data shows that songs released decades ago are still popular, not only among older listeners but also young audiences, particularly Gen Zs. Over the past five years, streams of Khaleeji tracks from the 1980s and 1990s among Gen Z listeners have grown by 5,500 percent, Chedid said.

She explained that this trend highlights the increasing interest and appreciation for older songs with 46 percent of all Khaleeji track streams in 2024 coming from Gen Z listeners. Moreover, Khaleeji music was the most streamed local genre in Saudi Arabia in the first six months of this year.

Spotify, therefore, felt that “now was the perfect time to further amplify this growing love for Khaleeji music and the surge in popularity we’re seeing in tracks that evoke feelings of nostalgia,” Chedid said.

Spotify has introduced several playlists including “Khaleeji Hits,” “Tarab Khaleeji” and “Khaleeji Essentials,” which focuses on spotlighting the genre inside and outside the MENA region.

It has also launched decade-specific playlists — “Khaleeji 80s,” “Khaleeji 90s,” “Khaleeji 00s,” and “Khaleeji 10s” — to capture the evolving taste in music and the iconic sounds that have defined each era, Chedid said.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 has been pivotal in transforming the entertainment landscape in the Kingdom, “significantly propelling the growth of the music industry,” and leading to an increase in live music events and the growth of streaming, she added.

As such, Spotify is committed to contributing to this growth by investing in “hyperlocal marketing strategies tailored to the Saudi audience.” And launching educational and artist development programs designed to promote local talent, Chedid said.

She said “Tarab” builds on Spotify’s programs “RADAR Arabia” and “EQUAL Arabia,” regional editions of its global music programs, aimed at supporting emerging and female artists.

Earlier this year, for example, Spotify spotlighted Saudi Arabia artist Sultan Al-Murshed as its “RADAR Arabia” artist for May, in New York’s Times Square.

With “Tarab,” Spotify seeks to “highlight and nurture the unique sounds and stories of the vibrant Khaleeji music genre.”

And as a platform, Spotify aims to help “drive a dynamic industry where music not only entertains but also significantly enriches the cultural fabric of Saudi Arabia,” said Chedid.