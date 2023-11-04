Home Entertainment Snow White Rumor Indicates Disney Is Super Nervous About The Live-Action Remake After Release Date Push

Up until last week, the next offering from the list of upcoming Disney remakes/re-imaginings was going to be Snow White, which has a cast led by Rachel Zegler as the title protagonist and had been dated for March 2024. However, Snow White has since been pushed back to March 21, 2025, meaning we now have to wait a little under a year and a half for its arrival. In the aftermath of this release date push, it’s rumored that Disney is super nervous about this particular live-action remake.

Take this information with a grain of salt for now, but according to The Daily Mail, Snow White wasn’t delayed chiefly because of the SAG-AFTRA strike, which prevents actors in film and TV productions to promote their projects unless a special deal is reached, but rather because of trying to prevent a “financial disaster.” An insider has claimed to the publication that Disney is supposedly “figuring out what to do” over making what’s described as a $330 million turkey,” and it was even compared to 2019’s Cats, one of film history’s most notorious box office bombs. This insider alleged:

Disney had to delay Snow White because they have spent so much money on it, and if it is a financial disaster at the box office, it might single handedly cripple future remakes and potential Snow White sequels that they have planned.

