Science: The Live Oak Tree’s Resilience Against Historical Destruction

Live oaks, photographed in Beaufort, South Carolina using an old-fashioned wet-plate process by Lisa Elmaleh, still embody the American ideal of individual resilience after more than 150 years since Walt Whitman wrote about them. The tree, also known for its strength, has saved many lives during hurricanes as people have clung to its limbs. Scientists have discovered its remarkable capacity for absorbing atmospheric carbon, making it an important part of climate change solutions. The long-lived trees are known for their signature foliage that regrows throughout the year, and their ruggedness means they grow well inland from coastal dunes and offer crucial support to a diverse host of species. Coleen Perilloux Landry, chairman of the Live Oak Society, warns that development is one of the biggest threats facing live oaks. The trees shelter hundreds of woodland creatures, including the ferruginous pygmy owl, barking tree frog, white M hairstreak butterfly, and seminole bat.





