Samsung’s new rugged Galaxy XCover 7 phone is official

Samsung has announced the Galaxy XCover 7 rugged phone today, designed primarily for businesses and enterprises that demand versatile and secure mobile devices capable of working in rough conditions.

The Galaxy XCover 7 brings 5G connectivity, more memory, improved performance, a better primary camera system, and a bigger screen with a higher resolution, all the while maintaining its rugged design and industrial build.

Samsung’s new rugged phone can endure challenging working conditions thanks to its IP68 rating and its construction that meets MIL-STD-810H military standards. It sports Gorilla Glass Victus+ display protection.

And, of course, its battery is user-replaceable, allowing field workers to swap batteries on the go and keep the phone running away from the power bring indefinitely.

Galaxy XCover 7 is as tough as ever, now with better specs

The new rugged phone from Samsung is equipped with a 6.6-inch FHD+ TFT display with a 60Hz refresh rate and increased touch sensitivity for employees working with gloves on.

The device is powered by an unnamed 6nm octa-core chip, most likely the Dimensity 6100+, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage expandable via microSD by up to 1TB.

The rear camera has a 50MP resolution and an f/1.8 aperture, and the front-facing sensor clocks in at 5MP (f/2.0).

Other specs include a customizable XCover Key, barcode scanner capabilities via Knox Capture, a USB-C port, POGO Pins for charging, a 3.5mm headphone port, Dolby Atmos, and a 4,050mAh (user replaceable) battery. The phone measures 169 x 80.1 x 10.2mm and weighs 240 grams.

Samsung will release the Galaxy XCover 7 running Android 14 and One UI 6 by the end of January.