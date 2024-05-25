Samsung’s May 2024 security patch with One UI 6.1 is rolling out more widely

The month of May ushers in a wave of updates for Samsung device users, encompassing the latest Android security patches and the fresh features of One UI 6.1. This month’s updates aren’t just about routine security enhancements, but also bring significant improvements to the user experience.

As detailed in a recent report by Android Police, the rollout schedule for the May 2024 patch and One UI 6.1 has commenced, covering a wide range of Samsung models. The updates started as early as May 10th for select models, and by the end of the month, many devices across different series and carriers will have received the update. This update marks a milestone for Samsung users, offering enhanced functionalities.