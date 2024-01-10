Home Virtual Reality Samsung’s Apple Vision Pro competitor might be one-third the price

What you need to know

  • Samsung’s new XR headset is set to debut later this year as a direct competitor to the Apple Vision Pro.
  • One leaker says the headset should debut around $1,000, making it one-third of the price of Apple’s headset.
  • It costs Apple $1,500 to manufacture the Apple Vision Pro, so there’s no telling how Samsung would achieve this price tag.

While Apple is ensuring that its top-of-the-line spatial computing headset retails for a top-of-the-line price, Samsung is allegedly going the opposite direction with the plans for its upcoming XR headset.

Different Samsung trademarks and patents have called this mysterious headset “Samsung Glasses” or “Flex Magic.” Whatever it’s called, though, it seems clear that Samsung wants to make its headset much more affordable than Apple’s — $2,500 less, in fact! 


 

