Samsung Galaxy A53, A54 get March 2024 security update in USA

Samsung continues its usual run of releasing monthly security patches to its phones. After the Galaxy A32 5G, the Galaxy A53 and the Galaxy A54 have started getting the newest security update for smartphones.

The update is available for carrier-locked Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A54 models in the USA.

Carrier-locked Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A54 get March 2024 update in the USA

The carrier-locked variant of the Galaxy A53 is getting the new update with firmware version A536USQS9DXC4 in the USA. It is available on DISH, Metro PCS, and T-Mobile networks and brings the March 2024 security patch. The carrier-locked version of the Galaxy A54 has received an update with firmware version A546USQS6BXB9 on Comcast and Xfinity Mobile networks.

The March 2024 security patch includes fixes for 44 security vulnerabilities found in the previous software version. It doesn’t bring any new features, but you can expect to see new features with the One UI 6.1 update that is scheduled to be released before the end of the first half of this year. You can watch non-AI One UI 6.1 features in our video below.

If you have a carrier-locked Galaxy A53 or Galaxy A54 and live in the US, you can check for the new update now. You can do that by opening the Settings app, navigating to Software update, and tapping Download and install. You can also download the new firmware file from our database and flash it manually.