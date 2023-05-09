Rise of the Beasts’ Autobot Character Posters: United We Stand

It’s time to prepare for a new adventure, as Paramount Pictures has rolled out new character posters for their upcoming blockbuster, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The images bring a new look to the robotic characters that are set to fight in the film, in the return of a franchise that has been a box office staple since 2007. Steven Caple Jr. was the filmmaker behind the project, giving a new voice to the series after more than a decade under the vision of Michael Bay. The change of directors is just a taste of how the studio is looking to make the Autobots’ return different from what has been seen before.







As a direct sequel to Bumblebee, Rise of the Beats will follow Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos), an ex-military expert who is doing his best to support his family. Diaz will see his life changed forever when he crosses paths with the Autobots, joining them in an adventure that will take him all over the world. Elena Wallace (Dominique Fishback), an artifact research at a museum, will be joining the mission, where her extensive knowledge of human history will be needed in order to find a device or major importance for the giant robots. As the new faces of the franchise, the pair will try to stop a major threat before it’s too late.

Audiences have gotten used to seeing Megatron bring chaos and destruction to our planet, but the Autobots and their human allies have never faced anyone as vicious or as dangerous as Unicron. Having his first appearance during the 1986 animated project, Tranformers: The Movie, the villain was created at the beginning of time, where he was given the purpose of exploring the new universe. His journey would lead him to a path of evil, and with the amount of power he possesses, it'll be hard to get rid of him before he can destroy Earth. Let's hope the rest of the Transformers and their friends have what it takes to confront him.





The Future of the Autobots Will Be Animated

Before Paramount can evaluate the Rise of the Beasts’ performance at the box office to decide if a new Transformers film can enter development, they will be preparing the release of a new animated project set in the world of the franchise. A movie detailing the origin of the rivalry between Optimus Prime and Megatron will be hitting the big screen next year, with a voice cast featuring performances from Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Bryan Tyree Henry. Prepare to witness how one of cinema’s most heated conflicts began, in the first animated Transformers movie in decades.

You can check out the new character posters from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts below, before the movie rolls into theaters on June 9:












