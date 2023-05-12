Reports: Russia Imposes RUB 3 Million Fine on Google for Hosting LGBT Propaganda Videos on YouTube

A Russian court has fined Alphabet’s Google RUB 3 million (nearly Rs. 31 lakh) for not deleting YouTube videos that promoted “LGBT propaganda” and “false information” about Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, as reported by Russian news agencies.

Moscow has imposed several fines against Western tech companies in the past year to increase its control over what Russian internet users view online. After sending troops to Ukraine, Russia also introduced strict censorship laws and toughened its laws against “promotion of LGBT propaganda.”

Under the new legislation, any action or information that attempts to promote homosexuality, whether in public, online, or through film, books, or advertising, could lead to substantial fines. Google allegedly refused to delete several videos on YouTube, including one by a blogger labeled a “foreign agent” by Moscow about same-sex couples raising children and the LGBT community in St. Petersburg, according to Russian prosecutors.

In 2021, the Russian subsidiary of Alphabet’s Google filed for bankruptcy after authorities seized its bank accounts following a RUB 7.2 billion fine (nearly Rs. 767 crore) over their “repeated failure” to delete content.

