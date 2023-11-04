Replacement eyed for Parasite star Lee Sun-kyun in K-drama thriller series No Way Out; Park Min-young, Na In-woo set for Marry My Husband – Korean drama casting latest

Cho is considering taking on the part of Baek Joong-sik, a detective tasked with protecting murderer Kim Gook-ho (Yoo Jae-myung, Itaewon Class ), who has just been released from prison and has a 20 million won (US$15,000) bounty placed on his head.

In need of a quick replacement, the production has reached out to Cho Jin-woong to take over the lead role. Cho co-starred with Lee in the memorable thriller A Hard Day, for which the Cannes Film Festival gave a screening invitation.

The thriller drama series No Way Out experienced some unexpected off-screen turmoil when it was revealed in October that its star, Lee Sun-kyun ( Parasite ), was being investigated for illegal drug use. The actor was forced to step away from the drama a few days before filming for his role was scheduled to begin.

An upcoming K-drama thriller series grapples with a sudden casting change, while others line up January 2024 debuts, in our latest round of drama casting news from Korea.

Co-stars include Kim Moo-yul ( Juvenile Justice ) as Gook-ho’s lawyer and Lee Kwang-soo (Live) as a vengeful butcher.

The series is being directed by Choi Kook-hee (Default) and written by Lee Su-jin, who scripted the K-movie thriller The Devil’s Deal in which Cho appeared.

2. Sejak, The Enchanted

Jo Jung-suk and Shin Se-kyung have been confirmed as the leads in the forthcoming historical drama Sejak, The Enchanted. The series, penned by Kim Sun-deok (The Crowned Clown) and directed by Jo Nam-kook (The Good Detective), is set to air on tvN in January 2024.

The story is about a torrid romance between King Yi-in (Jo), a monarch swept up in political troubles, and Kang Hee-soo (Shin), a woman who seeks to seduce the king in order to get revenge, but finds herself seduced instead.

Jo Jung-suk in a still from “Hospital Playlist” season two.

Last seen in Hospital Playlist season two , Jo recently completed the films Pilot and The Land of Happiness, although the latter’s release is up in the air owing to the above-mentioned investigation of Lee Sun-kyun for illegal drug use.

3. Marry My Husband

River Where the Moon Rises ) will lead the upcoming revenge series Marry My Husband, set to kick off the new year on Park Min-young (What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim) and Na In-woo () will lead the upcoming revenge series Marry My Husband, set to kick off the new year on cable channel tvN with a January 1 launch date.

Park Min-young in a still from “Love in Contract”.

In the series, based on a web novel penned by Sung So-jak, Park will play Kang Ji-won, a terminally ill woman who witnesses her husband having an affair with her best friend and is then killed by her husband.

Ji-won wakes up 10 years in the past and, with the help of her co-worker Yoo Ji-hyeok, she sets out to get her revenge. Ji-hyeok, played by Na, is a capable young man who falls to pieces in front of Ji-won, on whom he has a crush.

Lee Yi-kyung ( Curtain Call ) will play Ji-won’s self-centred husband, Park Min-hwan, while Song Ha-yoon ( Oh! Youngsim) will portray her duplicitous friend Jung Soo-min.

Song Ha-yoon in a still from “Oh! Youngsim”.

4. Let Me Grab You by the Collar

Kim Ha-neul has accepted a role in the new KBS2 drama Let Me Grab You by the Collar. Yeon Woo-jin ( Thirty-Nine ) has been offered a co-starring role in the show.

Based on a web novel by Nyureoki, the series is a thriller in which Kim will play a renowned journalist, Seo Jung-won, who reveals juicy scoops on her current affairs TV show.

Jung-won’s life is turned upside when she herself becomes the subject of a scandal – her husband’s mistress has been killed and Jung-won is being eyed as a suspect. She teams up with detective Kim Tae-heon to get to the truth.

Veteran performer Kim was last seen in the K-drama Kill Heel. Before this, her latest series, screens she will be seen in Hwain Family Scandal opposite K-pop icon Rain.