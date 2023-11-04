Replacement eyed for Parasite star Lee Sun-kyun in K-drama thriller series No Way Out; Park Min-young, Na In-woo set for Marry My Husband – Korean drama casting latest

An upcoming K-drama thriller series grapples with a sudden casting change, while others line up January 2024 debuts, in our latest round of drama casting news from Korea.
1. No Way Out
In need of a quick replacement, the production has reached out to Cho Jin-woong to take over the lead role. Cho co-starred with Lee in the memorable thriller A Hard Day, for which the Cannes Film Festival gave a screening invitation.
9 of the best new Korean drama series to watch in November 2023
9 of the best new Korean drama series to watch in November 2023
The series is being directed by Choi Kook-hee (Default) and written by Lee Su-jin, who scripted the K-movie thriller The Devil’s Deal in which Cho appeared.
2. Sejak, The Enchanted
Jo Jung-suk and Shin Se-kyung have been confirmed as the leads in the forthcoming historical drama Sejak, The Enchanted. The series, penned by Kim Sun-deok (The Crowned Clown) and directed by Jo Nam-kook (The Good Detective), is set to air on tvN in January 2024.
The story is about a torrid romance between King Yi-in (Jo), a monarch swept up in political troubles, and Kang Hee-soo (Shin), a woman who seeks to seduce the king in order to get revenge, but finds herself seduced instead.
3. Marry My Husband
In the series, based on a web novel penned by Sung So-jak, Park will play Kang Ji-won, a terminally ill woman who witnesses her husband having an affair with her best friend and is then killed by her husband.
Ji-won wakes up 10 years in the past and, with the help of her co-worker Yoo Ji-hyeok, she sets out to get her revenge. Ji-hyeok, played by Na, is a capable young man who falls to pieces in front of Ji-won, on whom he has a crush.
4. Let Me Grab You by the Collar
Based on a web novel by Nyureoki, the series is a thriller in which Kim will play a renowned journalist, Seo Jung-won, who reveals juicy scoops on her current affairs TV show.
K-drama casting latest: Bae Doona eyed for thriller Family Planning
K-drama casting latest: Bae Doona eyed for thriller Family Planning
Jung-won’s life is turned upside when she herself becomes the subject of a scandal – her husband’s mistress has been killed and Jung-won is being eyed as a suspect. She teams up with detective Kim Tae-heon to get to the truth.
Veteran performer Kim was last seen in the K-drama Kill Heel. Before this, her latest series, screens she will be seen in Hwain Family Scandal opposite K-pop icon Rain.
Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
Khushi Patel is a science fiction author who lives in Austin, Texas. She has published three novels, and her work has been praised for its originality and imagination. Khushi is a graduate of Rice University, and she has worked as a software engineer. She is a member of the Science Fiction Writers of America, and her books have been nominated for several awards.