Home Entertainment Replacement eyed for Parasite star Lee Sun-kyun in K-drama thriller series No Way Out; Park Min-young, Na In-woo set for Marry My Husband – Korean drama casting latest

Replacement eyed for Parasite star Lee Sun-kyun in K-drama thriller series No Way Out; Park Min-young, Na In-woo set for Marry My Husband – Korean drama casting latest

by
Replacement eyed for Parasite star Lee Sun-kyun in K-drama thriller series No Way Out; Park Min-young, Na In-woo set for Marry My Husband – Korean drama casting latest

An upcoming K-drama thriller series grapples with a sudden casting change, while others line up January 2024 debuts, in our latest round of drama casting news from Korea.

1. No Way Out

The thriller drama series No Way Out experienced some unexpected off-screen turmoil when it was revealed in October that its star, Lee Sun-kyun ( Parasite), was being investigated for illegal drug use. The actor was forced to step away from the drama a few days before filming for his role was scheduled to begin.

In need of a quick replacement, the production has reached out to Cho Jin-woong to take over the lead role. Cho co-starred with Lee in the memorable thriller A Hard Day, for which the Cannes Film Festival gave a screening invitation.

Cho Jin-woong in a still from “Believer 2”. Photo: Netflix.
Cho is considering taking on the part of Baek Joong-sik, a detective tasked with protecting murderer Kim Gook-ho (Yoo Jae-myung, Itaewon Class), who has just been released from prison and has a 20 million won (US$15,000) bounty placed on his head.
Co-stars include Kim Moo-yul ( Juvenile Justice) as Gook-ho’s lawyer and Lee Kwang-soo (Live) as a vengeful butcher.

9 of the best new Korean drama series to watch in November 2023

The series is being directed by Choi Kook-hee (Default) and written by Lee Su-jin, who scripted the K-movie thriller The Devil’s Deal in which Cho appeared.

2. Sejak, The Enchanted

Jo Jung-suk and Shin Se-kyung have been confirmed as the leads in the forthcoming historical drama Sejak, The Enchanted. The series, penned by Kim Sun-deok (The Crowned Clown) and directed by Jo Nam-kook (The Good Detective), is set to air on tvN in January 2024.

The story is about a torrid romance between King Yi-in (Jo), a monarch swept up in political troubles, and Kang Hee-soo (Shin), a woman who seeks to seduce the king in order to get revenge, but finds herself seduced instead.

Jo Jung-suk in a still from “Hospital Playlist” season two.
Last seen in Hospital Playlist season two, Jo recently completed the films Pilot and The Land of Happiness, although the latter’s release is up in the air owing to the above-mentioned investigation of Lee Sun-kyun for illegal drug use.

3. Marry My Husband

Park Min-young (What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim) and Na In-woo ( River Where the Moon Rises) will lead the upcoming revenge series Marry My Husband, set to kick off the new year on cable channel tvN with a January 1 launch date.
Park Min-young in a still from “Love in Contract”.

In the series, based on a web novel penned by Sung So-jak, Park will play Kang Ji-won, a terminally ill woman who witnesses her husband having an affair with her best friend and is then killed by her husband.

Ji-won wakes up 10 years in the past and, with the help of her co-worker Yoo Ji-hyeok, she sets out to get her revenge. Ji-hyeok, played by Na, is a capable young man who falls to pieces in front of Ji-won, on whom he has a crush.

Lee Yi-kyung ( Curtain Call) will play Ji-won’s self-centred husband, Park Min-hwan, while Song Ha-yoon ( Oh! Youngsim) will portray her duplicitous friend Jung Soo-min.
Song Ha-yoon in a still from “Oh! Youngsim”.

4. Let Me Grab You by the Collar

Kim Ha-neul has accepted a role in the new KBS2 drama Let Me Grab You by the Collar. Yeon Woo-jin ( Thirty-Nine) has been offered a co-starring role in the show.

Based on a web novel by Nyureoki, the series is a thriller in which Kim will play a renowned journalist, Seo Jung-won, who reveals juicy scoops on her current affairs TV show.

K-drama casting latest: Bae Doona eyed for thriller Family Planning

Jung-won’s life is turned upside when she herself becomes the subject of a scandal – her husband’s mistress has been killed and Jung-won is being eyed as a suspect. She teams up with detective Kim Tae-heon to get to the truth.

Veteran performer Kim was last seen in the K-drama Kill Heel. Before this, her latest series, screens she will be seen in Hwain Family Scandal opposite K-pop icon Rain.

Follow Google News

 

Reference 

Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
DMCA compliant image

Leave a Comment