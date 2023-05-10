Redeeming Honkai Star Rail Codes: A Comprehensive Guide

May 9, 2023: We checked for new Honkai Star Rail codes to add to our list. Looking for all the active Honkai Star Rail codes? If you’re just starting your adventure through developer Hoyoverse’s latest anime epic, you might be wondering if there are any codes at launch for freebies to give you the edge in battle, such as Stellar Jade, Credits, or Logs. Thankfully, Hoyoverse has delivered, and we’ve gathered all the active Honkai Star Rail codes in our list down below. With Honkai Star Rail now out in the wild, players are digging into the characters, world, and tactical turn-based combat. As such, we’ve put together an expert Honkai Star Rail tier list and information on the latest Honkai Star Rail banner, too. But now, without further ado, here’s what to expect from every Honkai Star Rail redeem code, as well as info on how to redeem them, what free rewards they’ll provide, and where to find more of them.
New Honkai Star Rail codes
Here is a list of all active Honkai Star Rail codes:
2T7BP4JVEBT7– three Adventure Logs, two Condensed Aether, three Cosmic Fried Rice, 5,000 Credits (NEW)
STARRAILGIFT– 50 Stellar Jade, two Traveler’s Guides, five Bottled Sodas, 10,000 Credits (NEW)
HSRVER10XEDLFE– 50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credits
How do I redeem Honkai Star Rail codes?
Here’s how to redeem Honkai Star Rail codes:
- Within the Honkai Star Rail main menu, click on the three dots beside your username.
- Click on the ‘Redemption Code’ button.
- Copy and paste a HSR code from our list above into the box, then hit ‘Redeem’.
- Your rewards will arrive via the in-game mail system.
Expired Honkai Star Rail codes:
HSRGRANDOPEN3– 100 Stellar Jade, 50,000 Credits
HSRGRANDOPEN2– 100 Stellar Jade, five Traveler’s Guides
HSRGRANDOPEN1– 100 Stellar Jade, four Refined Aether
What are Honkai Star Rail codes?
Honkai Star Rail codes are rewards given out by developer Hoyoverse that grant helpful freebies like crafting materials, Credits, and the game’s equivalent of Primogems: Stellar Jade. You can only redeem each Star Rail code once, and they will all expire after a certain amount of time, so it’s important to use them while you can. We update our list regularly to bring you the latest Honkai Star Rail codes, and we’ll also let you know which ones are active or expired to save you from having to test them yourself.
How do I get more Honkai Star Rail codes?
Most of the Honkai Star Rail codes in the list above landed during the global launch livestream. That said, we’d recommend keeping an eye on the game’s official Twitter and Facebook pages, as well as its bustling Discord server, in order to grab the latest Honkai Star Rail codes as soon as they land. Alternatively, you can leave the investigative work to us, as we’ll keep our list updated to bring you new codes in record time.
How do I get free Stellar Jade?
While Honkai Star Rail codes are the quickest way to get free Stellar Jade, there are several ways to get more of the game’s premium currency for the low price of nothing:
- Missions: As you progress through Honkai Star Rail, you’ll accumulate new quests to take on and complete. Doing so will often net you a steady supply of free Honkai Star Rail Stellar Jade. Trailblaze missions follow the main storyline so you can expect greater quantities of Stellar Jade to reward your progression. Conversely, Adventure missions are entirely optional and will net you less Honkai Star Rail Stellar Jade, but take far less time to complete. Outside of Honkai Star Rail codes, the game’s missions will likely be one of the main providers of Stellar Jade.
- Chests: Cracking open chests dotted throughout the game’s world is always rewarding, especially when their contents include some Stellar Jade. It’s worth keeping an eye out for any nearby chests when you’re exploring, but the ones containing the highest quantities of Honkai Star Rail Stellar Jade are inevitably guarded by elite enemies or bosses.
- Tutorial: It’s never fun being constantly inundated by tooltips, but Honkai Star Rail makes it slightly easier to bear by bestowing One Stellar Jade per tutorial tip. It’s not much, but it soon adds up given the many mechanics, minigames, and other features Honkai Star Rail has to offer. Sure, the rewards aren’t much compared to what Honkai Star Rail codes will net you, but it’s something!
- Achievements: The quantity of Honkai Star Rail Stellar Jade you earn from achievements is largely reflective of the achievement itself. Leveling up Honkai Star Rail Light Cones is far less impressive than wrapping up an entire questline, and the anime game will reward you accordingly. Achievement rewards are a finite resource, much like Honkai Star Rail codes, sadly, but it’s worth taking note of the requirements to unlock greater quantities of Stellar Jade sooner rather than later.
- Leveling up: The best Honkai Star Rail Stellar Jade rewards are the ones you don’t have to go out of your way to acquire, and leveling up is one such case. Your Trailblaze level increases as you complete missions and spend Trailblaze Power. 800 Stellar Jade is available to redeem from the Trailblazing Will menu once you reach level 25, with a further 800 Stellar Jade at level 35.
- Operation Briefing: Operations are a series of objectives that are designed to help you get to grips with the complexities of the RPG game. Complete all objectives in each phase of the Operation Briefing to unlock a trove of rewards, including Honkai Star Rail Stellar Jade.
- Daily Training: Dailies are a vital component of Honkai Star Rail. These low-stakes missions only take a few minutes to complete but offer you the chance to earn up to 60 Stellar Jade per day without breaking a sweat – almost as much as some Honkai Star Rail codes will net you!
- Complete character trials: Coinciding with limited-time Honkai Star Rail Warps, these trials offer a sneak preview of event characters in action, so you can decide whether or not you want to part with your hard-earned currency. They also give you 20 Stellar Jade, a respectable reward for completing a battle or two with a rare character.
- Answering messages: From time to time, various Honkai Star Rail characters will ping your phone with different messages. While many of these texts often lead to Adventure missions that provide their own rewards, they can often consist of short conversations with your fellow trailblazers and a handful of Stellar Jade for the trouble.
- Simulated Universe: Designed by Genius Society member Herta, the Simulated Universe is effectively a roguelike mini-game that challenges you to progress through increasingly difficult levels to defeat fearsome bosses. As you might expect, there are a range of rewards up for grabs upon completion, including Honkai Star Rail Stellar Jade.
- Forgotten Hall: The Forgotten Hall serves as Honkai Star Rail’s endgame, so it may be some time before you can acquire Stellar Jade using this method. However, it’s well worth it. The Forgotten Hall consists of challenge stages that are equivalent to Genshin Impact’s Spiral Abyss. Completing milestone stages bestows Honkai Star Rail Stellar Jade in vast quantities, and it’s the de facto method for farming at high levels. Certainly more dependable than waiting for Honkai Star Rail codes, anyways.
- Daily check-in: The daily check-in is one of the easiest ways to garner rewards in Honkai Star Rail, but it’s surprisingly easy to overlook since it’s not strictly in-game. Either visit the Star Rail daily check-in on the Hoyolab website or select the option from the Official Communities menu to be automatically redirected during gameplay. You can redeem Stellar Jade on your fifth and thirteenth consecutive check-in, so be sure not to miss a day.
- Follow the official community: While you’re in the ‘Official Communities’ menu, be sure to select the option to follow the Honkai Star Rail community on your social media
