Redeeming Honkai Star Rail Codes: A Comprehensive Guide

May 9, 2023: We checked for new Honkai Star Rail codes to add to our list. Looking for all the active Honkai Star Rail codes? If you’re just starting your adventure through developer Hoyoverse’s latest anime epic, you might be wondering if there are any codes at launch for freebies to give you the edge in battle, such as Stellar Jade, Credits, or Logs. Thankfully, Hoyoverse has delivered, and we’ve gathered all the active Honkai Star Rail codes in our list down below. With Honkai Star Rail now out in the wild, players are digging into the characters, world, and tactical turn-based combat. As such, we’ve put together an expert Honkai Star Rail tier list and information on the latest Honkai Star Rail banner, too. But now, without further ado, here’s what to expect from every Honkai Star Rail redeem code, as well as info on how to redeem them, what free rewards they’ll provide, and where to find more of them.

New Honkai Star Rail codes

Here is a list of all active Honkai Star Rail codes:

2T7BP4JVEBT7 – three Adventure Logs, two Condensed Aether, three Cosmic Fried Rice, 5,000 Credits (NEW)

– three Adventure Logs, two Condensed Aether, three Cosmic Fried Rice, 5,000 Credits (NEW) STARRAILGIFT – 50 Stellar Jade, two Traveler’s Guides, five Bottled Sodas, 10,000 Credits (NEW)

– 50 Stellar Jade, two Traveler’s Guides, five Bottled Sodas, 10,000 Credits (NEW) HSRVER10XEDLFE – 50 Stellar Jade, 10,000 Credits

How do I redeem Honkai Star Rail codes?

Here’s how to redeem Honkai Star Rail codes:

Within the Honkai Star Rail main menu, click on the three dots beside your username. Click on the ‘Redemption Code’ button. Copy and paste a HSR code from our list above into the box, then hit ‘Redeem’. Your rewards will arrive via the in-game mail system.

Expired Honkai Star Rail codes:

HSRGRANDOPEN3 – 100 Stellar Jade, 50,000 Credits

– 100 Stellar Jade, 50,000 Credits HSRGRANDOPEN2 – 100 Stellar Jade, five Traveler’s Guides

– 100 Stellar Jade, five Traveler’s Guides HSRGRANDOPEN1 – 100 Stellar Jade, four Refined Aether

What are Honkai Star Rail codes?

Honkai Star Rail codes are rewards given out by developer Hoyoverse that grant helpful freebies like crafting materials, Credits, and the game’s equivalent of Primogems: Stellar Jade. You can only redeem each Star Rail code once, and they will all expire after a certain amount of time, so it’s important to use them while you can. We update our list regularly to bring you the latest Honkai Star Rail codes, and we’ll also let you know which ones are active or expired to save you from having to test them yourself.

How do I get more Honkai Star Rail codes?

Most of the Honkai Star Rail codes in the list above landed during the global launch livestream. That said, we’d recommend keeping an eye on the game’s official Twitter and Facebook pages, as well as its bustling Discord server, in order to grab the latest Honkai Star Rail codes as soon as they land. Alternatively, you can leave the investigative work to us, as we’ll keep our list updated to bring you new codes in record time.

How do I get free Stellar Jade?

While Honkai Star Rail codes are the quickest way to get free Stellar Jade, there are several ways to get more of the game’s premium currency for the low price of nothing: