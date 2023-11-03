Home Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar: Tesla CEO Elon Musk shares his “Chandrasekhar” connection with Indian IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Indian IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar met Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the ongoing AI summit in the UK. The world’s richest man shared his “Chandrasekhar” connection with the IT minister. Musk’s son with Shivon Zilis has a middle name “Chandrasekhar”, – named after Indian-American physicist Prof S Chandrasekhar.
“Look who i bumped into at #AISafetySummit at Bletchley Park, UK.@elonmusk shared that his son with @shivon has a middle name “Chandrasekhar” – named after 1983 Nobel physicist Prof S Chandrasekhar.”

Zilis is the director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, a Musk-owned startup that makes computer chips designed to be implanted in the brain. Musk reportedly has a set of twins with Zillis.
The UK is hosting the first international AI Safety Summit focused on cutting-edge “frontier” AI that some scientists and experts warn could pose a risk to humanity’s very existence. Delegates from 28 countries, including India, US and China, are attending the summit. The first day of the two-day summit saw all the nations come together to sign a pledge to tackle AI’s potentially “catastrophic” risks.
More than 28 countries present signed a “Bletchley Declaration” on Wednesday saying countries needed to work together and establish a common approach on oversight. It focuses on identifying risks of shared concern, building scientific understanding of them and developing cross-country policies to mitigate them.
Elon Musk to interview Rishi Sunak
Elon Musk and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are to do an interview together on Thursday (November 2) evening. In a post on X, Mr Sunak said: “In conversation with Elon Musk. After the AI Safety Summit. Thursday night on X.”

