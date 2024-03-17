Raiders of the North Sea, Hyperforma, Unpacking, more

Your Thursday edition of the day’s best iOS game and app deals is ready and waiting down below. Alongside this morning’s App Store offers, we are also tracking deals on the Sonos Move 2 portable speaker with AirPlay 2, Apple’s official iPhone 14/Plus leather cases, and the new 13- and 15-inch M3 MacBook Airs. And as for the apps, today’s collection features titles like Raiders of the North Sea, Hyperforma, Unpacking, Crying Suns, Terraforming Mars, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Raiders of the North Sea: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Roundguard: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma Premium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Slay the Spire: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Viticulture: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Sagrada: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Unpacking: $9 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Carcassonne – Tiles & Tactics: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Crying Suns: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Terraforming Mars: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Cat Lady – The Card Game: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Juno – Python and Jupyter: FREE (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Dragon Quest Builders: $10 (Reg. $28)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD Game: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD – TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines Invasion RTS Game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW ° – Local Forecast: $2 (Reg. $30)

It’s Raiding Season! Plunder your way to Viking adventure in the digital adaptation of the award-winning worker-placement board game!

In Raiders of the North Sea, players assemble a crew and outfit a longboat to raid settlements for gold and fame. Impress your Chieftain in glorious battle and win your place among the legends of the North Sea!

It’s Raiding Season!

Assemble a crew and outfit a longboat to raid settlements for gold and fame! Impress your Chieftain in glorious battle and win your place among the legends of the North Sea in this digital adaptation of the award-winning board game!