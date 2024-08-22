Pulse Fibre calls for regulation in the fibre optic internet

As high-speed internet becomes an increasingly indispensable part of modern life, Pulse Fibre is calling on stricter regulatory measures to ensure a stable, efficient, and equitable fibre optic marketplace.

Recent data has highlighted the disparity in fibre optic network deployment across the UK. In Braintree, Essex, five different Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) networks have overbuilt each other, whilst contrastingly, only 62.7% of the overall UK currently has FTTP availability. The UK’s FTTP rollout has consistently failed to meet government targets of 85% availability by 2025 due to concentrated installations in specific areas. Pulse Fibre is advocating for appropriate regulation as a solution to guiding FTTP networks into underserved regions.

Pulse Fibre is advocating for the separation of network providers and service providers to avoid resource duplication and enhance the efficiency of FTTP network deployment and maintenance. Without regulation, overbuilding presents risks for consumers and companies due to unnecessary costs, disruptions and a negative impact on sustainability.

Higher regulatory standards would reduce the amount of redundant infrastructure being installed, resulting in fewer roadworks and disruptions. It would therefore lead to a significant reduction in the carbon emissions associated with required construction works to install infrastructure. Market regulation would ensure that infrastructure is installed where it is genuinely needed, enhancing both customer experience and environmental sustainability.

Drawing parallels with the UK’s energy market, where the National Grid provides a centralised hub for all energy companies, Pulse Fibre suggests a similar model for internet providers. Market regulation would play a vital role in ensuring fair competition by reducing the risk of anti-competitive practices, and encouraging innovation and investment from a diverse range of providers, fostering competition and leading to lower prices and improved services for consumers.

Pulse Fibre believes that market regulation is crucial for the continued growth and success of the fibre optic broadband industry. By promoting fair competition, protecting consumer interests, and fostering innovation, regulators can create a vibrant, healthier, and more sustainable broadband ecosystem.

