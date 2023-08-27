PS5, PS5 Digital Edition Price in India Rises to Rs. 54,990 and Rs. 44,990

PlayStation 5 is getting more expensive in India — by at least 10 percent. On Saturday, Sony India quietly updated the prices for both variants of Sony’s elusive next-gen console, PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition, on the Sony Center website ShopAtSC. The 4K Blu-ray-equipped PlayStation 5 now costs Rs. 54,990, up 10 percent from its launch price of Rs. 49,990. Meanwhile, its disc-less counterpart PS5 Digital Edition is getting even more expensive at Rs. 44,990, which represents a 12.5 percent increase on its launch price of Rs. 39,990. This is likely due to the soaring US Dollar (USD), which has affected nearly every part of society around the world. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Sony India for comment, but we hadn’t heard back at the time of publishing.

Thankfully, there’s no change in price for any PS5 accessories — yet. The PlayStation 5 wireless controller, DualSense, is still priced at Rs. 5,990 (for white and black) and Rs. 6,390 (for blue, red, pink, and purple colour variants). You can get them below MRP though, as always. The PS5 wireless headset Pulse 3D is still at Rs. 8,590, though it’s routinely available at Rs. 7,890. The PS5 HD Camera remains at Rs. 5,190, though it’s offered at Rs. 4,790 in most places. Lastly, the PS5 Media Remote and DualSense Charging Station retain their launch price: Rs. 2,590.

The new PS5 family banner on Sony Center website ShopAtSC

Photo Credit: Sony Center

India isn’t the only affected market when it comes to a PS5 price hike — and it’s not even the first. Back in August, Sony India announced that PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition were getting more expensive in the UK, Australia, Canada, Japan, China, Mexico, and select markets in Europe, Africa, and Middle East. While Canada saw the least increase at 3–4 percent, Sony’s home of Japan was the most affected with a 21–24 percent rise. The PlayStation maker cited “high global inflation rates” and “adverse currency trends”. Now, the impact of the same has reached our shores. The Indian Rupee (INR) has fallen about 10 percent this year against USD.

For what it’s worth, the PS5 isn’t impacted as much as the Xbox Series X, which has gone up 12 percent from its launch price to Rs. 55,990. Unlike Sony though, that didn’t happen in one go. Back in July, Microsoft was the first to react to the strengthening USD, pushing the India price of its flagship gaming console up 6 percent from Rs. 49,990 to Rs. 52,990. Then earlier this week, it further raised Series X price in India by over 5 percent from Rs. 52,990 to Rs. 55,990. The new price is already visible on Amazon India, though some are clearing old stock out at a discount.

Microsoft’s digital-only console, the Xbox Series S, has also gone through two rounds of price increases. Though the difference is the lowest, at 8.5 percent over launch price. In June, the Series S price in India was raised nearly 6 percent from Rs. 34,990 to Rs. 36,990. Then in August, Microsoft did a smaller hike, pushing it up 2.7 percent from Rs. 36,990 to Rs. 37,990. While the Series S had become an unattractive prospect, given its price proximity to PS5 Digital Edition, that has now changed. While Sony’s digital-only console was 14 percent more expensive over Microsoft’s at launch, the PS5 Digital Edition is now nearly 18.5 percent more over the Xbox Series S.

The PlayStation 5 now costs Rs. 54,990 in India, with the PS5 Digital Edition coming in at Rs. 44,990. For now, only Sony Center is listing the new prices. None of the other major online retailers — be it Croma, Flipkart, or Vijay Sales — have updated prices on their website as yet. The PS5 pages on Amazon India and Reliance Digital remain offline. At the time of writing, aside from ShopAtSC, only e2z Store was displaying the new PS5 India pricing.

