Pokémon Go ‘Triumph Together’ event guide

Pokémon Go’s “Shared Skies” season is ending, so the game is hosting a “Triumph Together” event to go out with a bang. The event runs from Aug. 23-31 and relies on the different teams (Valor, Instinct, and Mystic) to complete challenges to earn bonuses.

The challenges are as follows:

Valor: Players need to defeat 75 million Team Go Rocket members to unlock doubled XP from spinning PokéStops, a Team Valor-themed Timed Research set, and the Team Instinct challenge. Instinct: Players need to hatch 20 million eggs to unlock a doubled Stardust from hatching eggs, a Team Instinct-themed Timed Research set, and the Team Mystic challenge. Mystic: Players need to complete 35 million Field Research Tasks to unlock guaranteed Candy XL when evolving Pokémon and a Team Mystic-themed Timed Research set.

There are also specific bonuses during each challenge. Valor’s challenge has increased Team Go Rocket spawns, Instinct’s challenge has specific Pokémon hatching from 7 km eggs, and Mystic has special Field Research rewards.

Below we list the perks of the “Triumph Together” event that we know of, as well as the event Timed Research. We’ll update this post as players complete the challenges and more information becomes available.

Pokémon Go ‘Triumph Together’ paid Timed Research and rewards

While more Timed Research will get unlocked as players complete challenges, the only one available right now is a paid research for $5. Is the “Triumph Together” paid research worth it? From value alone, yes, as you’ll get incubators and other premium goodies for completing the tasks. If you’re hunting for the team-themed Pokémon (Ponyta, Elekid, and Lapras), then this will also give you them as long as you complete the steps.

‘Triumph Together’ step 1 of 1

Power up Pokémon 10 times (1 Rocket Radar)

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket grunts (Ponyta [Candela accessory] encounter)

Explore 3 km (1 Incubator)

Hatch an egg (1 Super Incubator)

Hatch 3 eggs (Elekid [Spark accessory] encounter)

Spin 20 PokéStops or gyms (1 Incense)

Complete 5 Field Research Tasks (1 Lure Module)

Complete 10 Field Research Tasks (Lapras [Blanche accessory] encounter)



Rewards: 10,000 XP, 2 Premium Raid Passes, 5,000 Stardust

Pokémon Go ‘Triumph Together’ event Timed Research and rewards

These are the research sets that became available after players completed the Valor challenge on Aug. 26 and the Instinct challenge on Aug. 28, respectively:

‘Triumph Together Timed Research: Fight with Valor’ step 1 of 1

Defeat 1 Team Go Rocket members (5 hyper potions)

Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket members (5 revives)

Rewards: Ponyta (Candela accessory) encounter, 10,000 XP, 5,000 Stardust

‘Triumph Together Timed Research: Trust Your Instinct’ step 1 of 1

Hatch an egg (10 Razz Berries)

Hatch 2 eggs (2 Golden Razz Berries)

Rewards: Elekid (Spark accessory) encounter, 10,000 XP, 5,000 Stardust

Pokémon Go ‘Triumph Together’ event Field Research and rewards

These research tasks are available via spinning PokéStops during the Mystic portion of the event:

Catch 5 Pokémon (Cyndaquil, Beldum, Tynamo, or Goomy encounter)

Explore 1 km (Tortouga or Archen encounter)

Power up Pokémon 5 times (Ducklett, Emolga, or Crabrawler encounter)

Trade a Pokémon (Tandemaus encounter)

Pokémon Go ‘Triumph Together’ event egg hatches

These Pokémon have a chance to hatch from 7 km eggs obtained during the event, when Team Instinct challenge is active: