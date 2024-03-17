Home Artificial Intelligence PlayStation 5 Pro leak touts a 45% performance uplift — reliable leaker confirms PS5 Pro rumors about 4X higher RT performance and AI-based PSSR upscaling

PlayStation 5 Pro leak touts a 45% performance uplift — reliable leaker confirms PS5 Pro rumors about 4X higher RT performance and AI-based PSSR upscaling

by
PlayStation 5 Pro leak touts a 45% performance uplift — reliable leaker confirms PS5 Pro rumors about 4X higher RT performance and AI-based PSSR upscaling

Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson has confirmed that recent specs and performance leaks surrounding the rumored PlayStation 5 Pro are real. Henderson reports that the source material of these new leaks came from documentation leaked from a PlayStation developer portal sent out to third-party developers this week. The leak Tom Henderson refers to states that the PS5 Pro will feature 45% higher rendering performance and two to four times the RT performance of the outgoing PlayStation 5. Henderson also reports that the PS5 Pro will launch later this year during the holiday season.

As with all leaks, take them with a grain of salt. However, Henderson is a widely known leader in the industry and has a purportedly accurate track record. As a result, it’s safe to assume these PS5 Pro rumors are probably legitimate.

 

Reference 

Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
DMCA compliant image

Leave a Comment