Photoshop-like Editing Features Now Available on Google Photos’ AI-Based Magic Editor Tool

Key capabilities of

Google Photos Magic Editor

Allows users to reposition the subject in an image for better positioning

Enables relocation and scaling of the subject

Facilitates adjustments to the sky brightness and allows users to match it to the rest of the photo

Allows users to edit unwanted things like a bag strap from the image

Google has announced that it will be expanding its AI capabilities to various apps and services, including Photos. The company has also revealed a new ‘Magic Editor’ tool that uses generative AI and will be added to Android’s native gallery app later this year.During the announcement of the Magic Editor tool, CEO Sundar Pichai provided two real-world examples of what the new generative AI-based tool can achieve. The Magic Editor tool allows users to make complex edits to photos in a professional manner without requiring specialized photo editing tools or specific knowledge to use them. The feature builds upon existing Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur features and allows users to edit the sky, subject, and more.During the keynote, Sundar Pichai highlighted various features that the Magic Eraser tool offers. Here’s a list:

The Magic Editor demo video revealed that users can simply hold down on the subject with Magic Editor, move the subject, and have it reposition automatically. The tool will also “create new content to fill in the gaps after repositioning the subject.”

Pichai showcased a video of a kid sitting on a bench holding balloons, which were getting cut off from the corner, along with a nice building in the background. After using the Magic Editor to adjust the position, the tool automatically recreated the balloons in the exact same color as the original to match the scene.

The feature will be released first in early access to select Pixel phones later this year. It’s unclear if Google will make this feature available for other users as well.