Phasmophobia on console catches a delay to an already very busy October due to a “fire incident”

Phasmophobia was meant to finally launch on consoles this month, but a “fire incident” has led the game’s developer to delay it to October.



Most of the time when a game catches a delay it’s for simple reasons like it just simply not being done, but unfortunately for developer Kinetic Games, it’s not the simplest of reasons. Earlier this week, the Phasmophobia Twitter account shared the news that there was a fire in its office building, meaning that it couldn’t properly work on the game. “Due to a recent fire incident in our office building and unpredicted development issues, our ability to test and develop has been significantly impacted,” reads the statement.



“After careful consideration we have made the tough decision to delay the console release, initially set for August, while we get everything sorted. We are now aiming for a special launch during the week leading up to Hallowee this October. This gives us the needed time to perfect and fine-tune everything. Your patience and understanding mean everything to us, and we can’t wait to bring Phasmophobia to consoles.”



Kinetic Games announced its online ghost hunting horror game would be coming to PS5, PSVR2, and Xbox Series X/S back in June, promising that there will be optional crossplay with PC too. The release on console was meant to arrive alongside the Progression 2.0 update, which launched on the PC version of the game earlier this month.



The big thing the update added was a new levelling system, adding in new unlocks, as well as a prestige system. Anyone that had played the game prior to the update were automatically set to Prestige 1, but anyone who starts the game now will start at Prestige 0, level 1.



Phasmophobia joins a very busy month with an October launch, as the month will also see the release of Detective Pikachu Returns, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Sonic Superstars, Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Alan Wake 2. Hope your wallet is feeling full!

