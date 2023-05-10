PCGamesN’s Selection for The Top PC Controller in 2023

Looking for the best PC controller? These gamepads offer an excellent alternative to the traditional keyboard and mouse setup. We have thoroughly tested and reviewed all the best peripherals, from buttons to pedals and more, to help you find the perfect fit. While some may argue that a controller is not necessary for PC gaming, the convenience and ergonomic benefits are hard to ignore, especially with the release of new and improved gamepads like those for Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 consoles. In this list, we’ve compiled the top six PC controllers, including wheel and yoke options. So, keep reading to find out which one suits your gaming style.

1. Xbox Wireless Controller: The Xbox Wireless Controller is the best PC controller, offering Bluetooth and USB connectivity, textured triggers, and a hybrid D-pad. Its compatibility with Windows 10 and plug-and-play feature make it easy to use.

2. Thrustmaster eSwap X PRO: The Thrustmaster eSwap X PRO is the best thumbstick controller with modular analog sticks and microswitch buttons. Although expensive, its modularity makes it highly versatile and one of the most customizable gamepads in this list.

3. PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller: The PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller offers a unique immersive gaming experience with its adaptive trigger support and high-quality feel. However, it is pricey and has limited support on PC.

4. Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller has a charming build quality, amazing D-pad, and stellar battery life. While it does not have as many features, it is still a winner when it comes to precise platformers.

5. Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is the best high-end controller for PC, with customizable buttons, changeable stick heights, and paddle-style triggers. Its premium price point comes with high build quality and a hard case for protection.

6. Nacon Revolution Unlimited: The Nacon Revolution Unlimited is the best hybrid PC controller, offering Bluetooth and USB connectivity, a Li-Polymer 1300mAh battery, and four extra buttons in the back. Its mid-range price point and customization options make it a solid choice.





