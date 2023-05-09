“Open Beta for Street Fighter 6 to Launch Later this Month”

Capcom has announced that Street Fighter 6 will have an open beta later this month. Players across Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC (via Steam) can download the open beta test for free from May 19-21. The beta will feature eight Street Fighter 6 characters, including Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Guile, Juri, Luke, Kimberly, and Jamie. A brand-new trailer was also shared alongside the announcement. Additional details can be found on the official website. Capcom said that they decided to give fans what they wanted and to allow more and more fans to try things out. Capcom kicked off two betas last month and Street Fighter 6 is set to launch on June 2 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Vela Games has shared two new trailers for their game Evercore Heroes and announced a closed beta set to begin on June 20 for PC. Players will need to purchase the Evercore Heroes Founder’s Pack to secure a spot and to get exclusive content and keys to share with friends.