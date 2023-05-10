One Final Journey: EZ Reyes Gets Ready for the Ultimate Ride

FX’s biker gang drama, Mayans M.C, will be returning to Hulu for its fifth and final season, which is set to premiere on May 24. As we count down, the network has released a new teaser that heralds a new season, which will signify a final ride for the Santo Padre charter of the Mayans Motorcycle Club, and just like with the official trailer released last month, the Mayans will not be going out quietly. War and destruction will be left in their wake.

When Mayans M.C. returns, the season premiere will consist of two episodes airing on FX before moving to Hulu the next day. New episodes will be dropping each following week. Central to the new teaser for season five is Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (J.D. Pardo), head of the Santo Padre M.C. who is seen in the first clip seeking somewhat to ensure the loyalty of his men. “When I said I’d bleed for you – I meant it,” he is heard saying just before he lands a ferocious punch on the chin of an opponent. Men, guns, and bikes are on display as a huge confrontation is set to take place between the Mayans M.C. and the Sons of Anarchy led by Isaac Packer (JR Bourne) who sounds thrilled that his “enemies have finally shown some life.” While EZ has to contend with the King of Meth Mountain on the outside, his inner circles still experience strife engineered by Parker. EZ’s brother, Angel (Clayton Cardenas), has seen his family intimidated by the enemy and wants to pull out but the boss makes it abundantly clear, “we’re just getting started.”

Image via FX Elgin James serves as showrunner on the series created by James and Kurt Sutter. The plotline for the story created by the pair reads, “Set in a post-Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes — fresh out of prison — is a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Now EZ must carve out his new outlaw identity in a town where he once was the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp.” RELATED: ‘Mayans M.C.’: JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Sarah Bolger, and Danny Pino on Season 4 and EZ’s Future The Crew Take Their Final Ride in Mayans M.C. Season 5 One thing is certain, whatever needs to be settled will be settled in this final season. One final ride is what everyone has got. While EZ is confirmed to be on this last ride which ultimately spell his end, he is not alone on this journey. Joining Pardo, Bourne and Cardenas as part of the cast are Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, Vincent Vargas, Gino Vento, Emily Tosta, and Vanessa Giselle. Mayans M.C. begins its final 10-episode ride on Wednesday, May 24, with a two-episode premiere at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX. New episodes will arrive every week and stream next-day on Hulu. Check out the new Season 5 teaser below.





