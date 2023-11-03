Omni-Man joins the Mortal Kombat 1 roster beginning November 9

Mortal Kombat 1 has a hell of a DLC lineup on the way. Today’s Omni-Man gameplay trailer showcases why he may just be the most badass of the bunch when he arrives this month.

Just as in the Invincible animated Amazon series, Omni-Man is voiced by the ridiculously awesome J.K. Simmons. Throughout the trailer, NetherRealm Studios shows off the actor’s skills as he relentlessly mocks Liu Kang and his allies prior to beating the hell out of them.

We’ve seen what Omni-Man is capable of in a previous Mortal Kombat 1 trailer. But today’s video puts the Viltrumite’s full abilities on display. He’s brutal, nimble, and of course, deadly. You don’t need a subway train to showcase that.

A new kameo fighter is also on the way alongside Omni-Man’s debut next week. Tremor, who originally debuted in 2000’s Mortal Kombat: Special Forces, is a ninja like Sub-Zero and Scorpion but with earth powers. He pairs nicely as a kameo higher alongside Omni-Man. While the Invincible villain is pulling meteors from the atmosphere and smashing opponents with them, Tremor is doing the same with giant boulders right here from Earth.

Both combatants will join the fray on November 9 for those with the Kombat Pack. They are available a week later for everyone else as standalone DLC.

Following that, there’s plenty more DLC in the pipeline. Quan-Chi and DC’s Peacemaker are slated for sometime in the winter. Ermac and The Boys‘ Homelander are planned for spring. The apprentice of Scorpion himself, Takeda Takahashi, should be out as a playable fighter next summer. And Ferra, Janet Cage, Khameleon, and Mavado are all in the works as additional kameo fighters.

If you haven’t given Mortal Kombat 1 a try, perhaps you should. In Destructoid’s review, we thought it was great.