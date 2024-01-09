New Year’s deal: The Apple Watch Series 8 is $110 off at Walmart

Get the Apple Watch Series 8 for $289. June Wan/ZDNET

Although the Apple Watch Series 8 is no longer Apple’s latest and greatest wearable, it’s still not a product to knock. While newer models such as the Series 9 and even Apple’s base model SE (2nd Gen) saw price cuts last month for the holidays, the Series 8 did, too — and those savings are continuing in 2024.

Now you can grab the Series 8 for just $289, saving you $110 on the tech wearable.

Right now, the Apple Watch Series 8 41mm is $110 off at Walmart, in the Midnight, Red, Starlight, or White sport band option.

Though not the most up-to-date model, the Series 8 still offers great value. Like its predecessor, the Series 8 model comes in 41mm and 45mm. It’s also IPX 6 water- and dust-resistant, contains 32 GB of storage, and offers several sensors, including GPS, altimeter, blood oxygen, optical heart sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, body temperature sensor, and high-G accelerometer.

When former ZDNET expert reviewer Christina Darby reviewed the watch in 2022, she pronounced it a great buy.

“The Apple Watch Series 8 is an incremental update to the classic, squircle smartwatch — and I’m not complaining. The same catalog of good-looking and practical watch faces is still there and, with the enhanced health and fitness tracking features, the watch is more useful than ever for helping me stay in tune with my body both during activity and at rest,” Darby said in her review.

If you’re OK with not having the newest model, the Series 8 makes a great purchase — especially while still discounted.