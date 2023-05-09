Netflix’s D-List Sequel Enacted with A-List Actors Appears Uninspiring.

via Lionsgate

Adam Sandler has made a career out of jetting off to glamorous locations and producing movies that tend to find success regardless of critical reception. However, this formula did not work for the buddy caper Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, which turned out to be a boring movie.

The original film was a surprise sleeper hit, earning $183 million at the box office, but relied almost entirely on the charisma and screen presence of Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson to elevate it above tedium.

via Lionsgate

A sequel was inevitable, but it failed to impress with a paltry 26 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and a theatrical run that earned over $110 million less than its predecessor. In fact, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard may be one of the most wasted talents ever assembled for a big budget genre film in recent history.

The movie starred not only Reynolds and Jackson but also Salma Hayek, Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo, Richard E. Grant, and Tom Hopper. However, there was barely any originality, inventiveness, or entertainment found in the film. Despite this, because of its star-studded cast, comedic elements, and gun fights, it has become a streaming phenomenon.

According to FlixPatrol, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is one of the top-viewed titles on Netflix and has even made its way onto the Prime Video and Starz charts. Hopefully, the inevitable third installment will bring something new to the table or risk putting audiences to sleep.