MSI’s AI-Powered Gaming Monitor Helps You Cheat at League of Legends, Looks Great Doing It

At CES 2024, AI is everywhere, including inside monitors. At its demo suite, MSI showed off the upcoming MEG 321URX QD-OLED display. The monitor has an onboard AI accelerator that, among other things, will detect enemies in League of Legends and put an icon on the screen to show you where they are coming from. 

I don’t know enough about League of Legends to say whether this officially breaks the rules. But the feature, which MSI calls SkySight, does give the user an advantage that not everyone has, and it’s completely undetectable because the AI processing and image generation is happening on the monitor’s own hardware, independent of the computer’s OS and software. 

 

