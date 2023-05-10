Months Ago, Disney Plus Revealed the Ending of ‘Guardians Vol. 3’, while Kevin Feige Refuses to Release Unseen Iron Man Footage.

Screengrab via Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wrapping up the saga of the cosmic super-team that began nearly a decade ago has got us all nostalgic for the early days of the MCU. Unfortunately, Marvel Studios is refusing to release some fascinating footage that would further explore Tony Stark’s origins, even though it would be the perfect salve for those missing Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man. On the more uplifting side, at least franchise fans can warm their hearts knowing the OG Avengers just reunited.

There’s more of Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark out there, but Kevin Feige will never share it

Photo via Marvel Studios

The daddy of the MCU himself, Robert Downey Jr., has made clear that we really have seen the last of him in the MCU — which is why it’s so heart-breaking to hear that Marvel is sitting on three or four deleted scenes from Iron Man which would better explain how Tony Stark made his original Mark 1 suit of armor. The reason they’ll never see the light of day? Kevin Feige believes they’re so bad that people will think the studio has no idea what it’s doing. Hey, Kev, maybe you should trust that over 30 movies and billions upon billions of dollars outweigh a few wayward deleted scenes and let us see ’em, K?

Scarlett Johansson reveals the OG Avengers recently reassembled for the best possible cause

Photo Marvel Studios

Half of the original six Avengers might have put the MCU in their rearview mirror, but it’s heartening to know that they remain a major part of each others’ lives. Black Widow herself Scarlett Johansson has revealed that she and Captain America star Chris Evans teamed up one more time to visit Jeremy Renner following his death-defying snow plow accident last winter. Though the experience was a harrowing one for the Hawkeye actor, Johansson admitted not a single tear was shed during the reunion, for a very good reason.

It turns out Disney Plus basically spelled out Guardians 3‘s ending last year, and we’ve only just noticed

Photo via Marvel Studios

After years of wondering, we finally know how the story of the Guardians of the Galaxy ends, thanks to Vol. 3 being out there in the world. Ironically, it took the film releasing in theaters for us to realize that James Gunn and Disney Plus already practically came out and said how the group’s arcs would conclude in December’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, via a sneaky tease that’s leaving folks convinced that the legendary Star-Lord isn’t the only one of the gang who will return in the near-future of the MCU.

The tables have turned so much that Chris Pratt is apparently needed to rescue Paul Rudd’s Marvel career, but you can rely on there being more from the Marvel news machine very soon, as always.