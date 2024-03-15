Moment Woman Realizes Haircut Didn’t Go as Planned Has Internet in Stitches

A woman from North Carolina has left the internet in stitches after sharing her reaction to finding out her new haircut didn’t go exactly as planned.

In the hilarious clip, shared to TikTok earlier this week under the username @ericanic0le, the woman can initially be seen appreciating her new haircut, seen from the front camera of her phone, but as soon as she starts moving around—things change.

The more she rotates her neck, the more she starts noticing that her hair gets shorter, and she clearly does not like what she sees. At the end of the video, a picture of her neck appears showing how short the bob actually is from behind.

In the comment section, she wrote: “For context, I asked for a blunt cut bob, all one length. I received an angled cut, with the front being INCHES longer than the back. It was so uneven & I went somewhere else to get it evened out.”

The post comes with a text overlay that reads: “Watch the moment I realized she chopped ALL of my hair off in the back.” Followed by the caption: “JUMP SCARE at the end.”

Newsweek reached out to @ericanic0le for comment via email. We could not verify the details of the case.

It’s going to take quite a while now for her to grow her hair back. According to The Trichological Society (TTS), hair only grows between 0.2 inches and 0.7 inches a month, on average. While this is just an indicative figure, multiple factors can affect the speed of growth, including genetics, age, health and sex among others.

TikTok Users React

The TikTok video quickly went viral and has so far received over 11.1 million views and 837,800 likes on the platform.

One user, shelbysurfer, commented: “as someone who had a blunt bob for yrs, I promise this is the move. all one length gives farquad, but understand the pain of not getting what you wanted.” And rolyatmalyn wrote: “Y’all saying inverted bob but it’s crooked and all diff lengths?”

Angrylilduck added: “It’s a little funny that everyone assumed this girl asked for the wrong thing instead of the hairdresser making a mistake.”

Nia kajumulo wrote: “Whenever I would go in to get my bob cut they would ALWAYS try give me an angled bob like please NO.”

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to [email protected] with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

A woman’s reaction to her haircut has left the internet in stitches.

A woman’s reaction to her haircut has left the internet in stitches.

getty images

