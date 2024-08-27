Model girls college gets 30 computers

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has joined hands with Pak Arab Fertiliser Company to provide 30 computers to the Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) F/8-1 Computer Lab.

The initiative has been taken by the education ministry to take a significant stride towards modernising education by initiating various projects in collaboration with the private sector.

According to the education ministry, public-private partnerships must join hands to enhance the infrastructure and quality of education in government schools federal capital.

In this regard, Federal Secretary Education Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, a representative from Pak Arab Fertiliser Company Brigadier Abid Ali Askari and principal Prof Asiya Rafique Malik signed a memorandum of understanding and the company sponsored 30 computers for IMCG F-8/1 college lab.

Chief Guest Wani, in his speech, shared his vision to equip youth with the latest skills and increase their employment opportunities. He shared that various projects in partnership with the private sector are being executed by the ministry for enhancing the infrastructure and quality of education.

He concluded that the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training is committed to providing the best educational facilities to students in government schools.