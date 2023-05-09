“May 2023’s Free Games on Amazon Prime Gaming: Download Star Wars Classic at No Cost and Enjoy Gaming and Entertainment!”

Amazon has declared that the next set of free games which will be accessible to Prime subscribers in May. For those who don’t know, Amazon Prime clients get more than just one-day delivery and TV streaming. As an Amazon Prime subscriber, you are eligible to get various free games and in-game items incorporated in your subscription plan. The free games can be downloaded all through the month, starting on May 4 with the breathtaking Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D.

It is an action-packed flight sim game set in the Star Wars universe, where players have to save the Rebel Alliance from the imperial forces. Along with Star Wars Rogue Squadron 3D, two SNK classics Super Sidekicks and Samurai Shodown are also launched on May 4. The trio of retro classics will be followed by Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition, Lake, Last Resort, and Robo Army on May 11.

Planescape Torment is a tactical role-playing game set in the Dungeons and Dragons universe. Lake, on the other hand, is a story-rich adventure game, featuring multiple endings and branching paths.

On May 18, Amazon will add Kardboard Kings, The Almost Gone, 3 Count Bout, and Alpha Mission 2. The last set of games include Lila’s Sky Ark, Agatha Knife, King of the Monsters 2, and Kizuna Encounter. All four games will be accessible to the Prime subscribers on May 25.

Besides the free games, Amazon Prime customers will also receive various in-game items for some of the most prominent games on the market. There is the Prime Gaming Pack for FIFA 23, the Spring Showers Exotic Bundle for Destiny 2, and a pack of cards for Hearthstone. Prime subscribers will also get five tier skips for the Overwatch 2 Battle Pass, enabling them to quickly unlock more rewards.