Market likes AI technology for advertising, not health care

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday shared what he learned from his two days at JPMorgan’s health-care conference. He marveled at the myriad of uses for generative artificial intelligence in health care, but concluded that Wall Street is more concerned with using that new technology for advertising.

Cramer told investors that “Magnificent Seven” members Amazon and Alphabet saw gains on Tuesday after some analysts lauded the companies’ advertising capabilities and use of generative AI.

 

