LunarLux Confirmed For Mid-September PC Release

Will you be able to save everyone from a comet with the power of science on your side? Give it a shot in LunarLux in a few weeks.

Indie game developer CosmicNobab Games and publisher Freedom Games confirmed they are releasing LunarLux on PC next month. The team confirmed that this action platformer set in the distant future will be rocketing off on September 18th, 2023. The game will have you playing as Bella, a rough-and-tumble warrior with a robot-bunny sidekick who is seeking out truth and justice, all in the name of science, as you will travel this silver globe trying to find a way to save everyone from Comet Coda! Enjoy the latest trailer below!

“Centuries ago, a devastating comet forced humanity to uproot their lives on Terra to make a new home on the moon Luna. Now, in the year 30XX, the same comet responsible for the destruction of Terra has returned — and now Luna rests in its trajectory. Determined to save her home, the Lunar Warrior Bella sets off to find a way to wipe out the comet before it’s too late. Rove across the rough moonscape on the hunt for answers alongside Tetra, Bella’s robotic sidekick. Choose how to navigate, whether on foot, via snazzy jet suit, or with a heavily customizable spaceship, to zip across the rocks with ease. Interact with everything along the path – pet dogs over 20(!) times for special interactions, befriend the local rocks, and dig around for hidden easter eggs at every turn.”

“Dive into malfunctioning networks with the help of Tetra by completing mini-game challenges specific to each network. Learn myriad battle mechanics with 40 active skills and 30 support skills, and fill the Lux Meter by stacking skills into thousands of special sequences to unleash up to 30 powerful Lux Combos. Meet charming characters and befriend them throughout the journey, but Bella’s also equipped for hostile encounters. Conjure Lux powers to defeat the beastly Murks standing in the way of survival. Master a turn-and-action battle system, choosing attacks wisely, and skillfully timing them for optimal strikes. “

