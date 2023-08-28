LG Partners With Amazon To Bring Luna To Their Smart TV’s

Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Luna, LG

If you’re looking to play Amazon Luna on an LG TV, good news! The two companies have partnered to add the service to their Smart TV’s.

LG announced this past week they have partnered with Amazon to bring their Luna cloud gaming service over to their line of Smart TV’s. Specifically, they will be adding Luna to their 2021-2023 Smart TV models that have webOS6.0 or newer installed in the United States, and it will be a pre-install for all of their TV models moving forward as owners will have another built-an option for closed gaming. This will also give players who already have a subscription to Luna a way to access their Luna gaming library directly from the Home Screen Game Card on 2023 LG Smart TVs. Those with models from 2021-2022 will need to manually download the app themselves. Plus, the Luna controller now has the ability to be paired with the TV and instantly connect to the service. We have more info from the announcement below.

Luna is available in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany and LG Smart TV owners in these regions can start playing by logging into their Amazon account on the Luna app. Then simply connect a Luna Controller, either a compatible Bluetooth-enabled controller or the Luna Phone Controller app, and start gaming. The Luna Phone Controller app is available as a free download in the iOS, Android, and Amazon app stores. This new integration builds on LG’s longstanding devotion to gamers by way of product innovation. Since debuting the UltraGear™ line of versatile, premium displays built for gameplay in 2018, LG has continued to innovate with gamers in mind. LG introduced Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Low Latency Mode (LLM) to gaming monitors in 2019 to provide a virtually seamless gaming experience and compatibility with a wide variety of gaming controllers, and in 2022, revealed the LG OLED Flex, the company’s first bendable 42-inch OLED display and a perfect match for immersive console, PC and cloud gaming.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!