Less than a month into release, Pixel 8’s value is free falling; iPhone 15 doing better than iPhone 14

What may surprise you though is the rate of depreciation. The iPhone 15 series has already lost 28.8 percent of its value since its release in late September. This means that on average, an iPhone 15 model is worth $338 less than it was around a month ago.
Even though the iPhone 15 is losing its value faster than the iPhone 13, it’s doing a lot better than the Pixel 8 series, which lost a staggering 63.7 percent of its value within ten days of its release. This indicates that it’s depreciating at more than double the rate of the iPhone 15.
The iPhone 15 and Pixel 8 are both great phones and will be supported for years to come. Although we don’t expect a lot of people to hold onto these devices for the entirety of the supported lifespan, even if you are going to keep your phone for two to three years, you don’t need to worry about the depreciation rate, although we get it that it must sting a little.
