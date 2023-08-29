Lenovo Legion Go Leak Confirms September 1 Unveiling, $799 Price for 8.8″ 1600p@144Hz Screen

Following its previous report with leaked images of the device, Windows Report has now shared detailed specifications and release date for the Lenovo Legion GO Steam Deck/Nintendo Switch-inspired PC portable.

Thanks to a leaked Lenovo document received from an anonymous source, Windows Report learned that the Lenovo Legion Go would debut on September 1st at the annual IFA, the largest consumer electronics and trade appliance show, which will take place at the Messe Berlin between September 1 and 5.

The Lenovo Legion Go is expected to launch in stores starting in October for $799, which is definitely in the high-end range for portable PCs. Then again, its specifications may warrant it: the leak says customers will be treated to a massive 8.8-inch 1600p (2560×1600) screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate.

That is by far the largest screen of any competitor, save for the GPD Win Max 2 which, however, fills a different niche since it comes with a built-in keyboard. The GPD Win Max 2 also sports the old Ryzen 7 6800U chipset, whereas the Lenovo Legion Go is confirmed (following last week’s leak) to be sporting the latest AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme.

On the flipside, the Lenovo Legion Go will be the heaviest of these devices (again, except for the GPD Win Max 2), weighing 854 grams when its controllers are attached. The ASUS ROG Ally weighs only 608 grams. Its battery of 49.2WHr may also be a bit of a thorn in the device’s side, especially when playing at high refresh rates, although the Super Rapid Charge feature is supported for faster charging.

Lenovo Legion Go Dimensions (L x W x H) Base Module: (mm): 210mm x 131mm x 20mm (inches): 8.27″ x 5.15″ x 0.79” Base Module w/ Controllers Attached: (mm): 299mm x 131mm x 41mm (inches): 11.8” x 5.15” x 1.61” Weight Controllers Detached: 640g (1.41lbs) Controllers Attached: 854g (1.88lbs) Color Shadow Black Display 8.8” QHD+ (2560 x 1600) IPS; 16:10 10-point Touch (144Hz / 97% DCI-P3 / 500nits / 83%AAR Touchpad Multi-finger Processor Up to AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme with AMD RDNA Graphics Memory 16GB 7500Mhz LPDDR5X on board Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2242 Operating System Windows 11 Home Battery 2-cell 49.2WHr Super Rapid Charge Controller battery capacity: 900mah Power Adapter USB Type-C, 65W AC adapter Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W Input: 100~240V AC 50/60 universal Ports Top 3.5mm audio combo jack1 x USB Type-C (USB 4.0, DisplayPort 1.4, Power Delivery 3.0)1 x microSD card reader Bottom 1x USB Type-C (USB 4.0, DisplayPort 1.4, Power Delivery 3.0) Control and Input Gamepad Controls Legion L/RABXY buttons D-padL & R hall effect joysticks L & R bumpers L & R analog triggersLegion L & R buttons View button (L)Menu button (L)Trackpad (R)6 x assignable grip buttons1 x mouse wheel (R)1x mouse sensor (R)2 x controllers release buttons Haptics: HD haptics Gyro: 6-Axis IMU Audio 2 x 2W Speakers Dual-array near-field microphone Connectivity 2 x 2 Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 ax) Starting from Bluetooth 5.2 Software Legion Space Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – Complimentary 3-month membership

Image credits to Windows Report

Lenovo is also preparing a companion accessory: the AR Legion Glasses. Also scheduled to launch in October, they’ll be priced at $499 with the following specs:

Lenovo Legion Glasses Display Micro OLED Resolution 1920 x 1080 per eye Audio High-fidelity built-in speakers Device Compatibility Requires full-functionality USB-C with DP Alt mode Cable Length 1.2m (3.93ft) In-Box Accessories 2 x Adjustable Nose Pads Carrying Case Prescription Lens Frame Anti-slip Adapter Cleaning Cloth

The good news is that it sounds like the Legion Glasses will work with any device packing USB-C DP Alt mode compatibility rather than just with the Lenovo Legion Go.

Image credits to Windows Report

Lastly, Lenovo plans to release the wired E510 7.1 RGB Gaming In-Ear Headphones. Powered by 10mm armature drivers, they’ll also launch in October for a recommended pricing of $49.99.

Are you excited about these new Lenovo products? Let us know below.